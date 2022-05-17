Telestream Acquires Encoding.com

Nevada City, CA., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move that further extends its reach in the cloud-media processing sector, Telestream®, a portfolio company of Genstar Capital, has announced its acquisition of Encoding.com , an Emmy award winning cloud media processing platform used by Fortune 1000 Media & Entertainment companies, streaming services, broadcasters, and corporate video customers around the globe. The acquisition solidifies Telestream's market leadership in file-based video media workflows and orchestration from on-prem to cloud.

"Over Encoding.com's 13-year history, the company has generated significant traction powering video supply chains for leading streaming platforms, content distributors, and web-based VOD platforms," said Dan Castles, CEO at Telestream. "Being cloud-native from inception, the technology fits perfectly within the strategic direction at Telestream to offer our customers the ultimate flexibility to meet their most demanding workflow needs across cloud, on-prem or hybrid environments. This acquisition, together with Telestream's 25 year heritage of continuous media workflow innovation, cements our leadership position across the entire VOD cloud media processing ecosystem."

Encoding.com is a privately held company with headquarters in the U.S. and development resources located around the world. The team will be integrated into Telestream and as part of the acquisition the two principals of Encoding.com, Gregg Heil, founder and CEO, and Jeff Malkin, President, will assume senior leadership positions across Telestream's cloud initiatives.

"Telestream has an excellent track record when it comes to strategic acquisitions that truly benefit their customers and unite teams in a singular mission to bring the best possible solutions to market," commented Heil. "The combined engineering organizations will enable the acceleration of new features and services to support continued migration to the cloud by businesses seeking the advantages of parallel processing, elasticity and scale afforded by cloud infrastructure."

Encoding.com customers will continue to be supported and can expect access to a broader set of capabilities and options in the future. Telestream customers will benefit from Encoding.com's enhanced VOD workflows including ultra fast processing with Ludicrous mode and industry leading content protection as the engineering teams integrate the technology stacks.

Terms of the transaction will not be disclosed. Catapult Advisors LLC acted as financial advisor to Encoding.com.

