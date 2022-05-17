Mushroom Market to Reach USD 24.05 Million by 2028 | Mushroom to Rise at CAGR 6.74%

Pune, India, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mushroom market size is projected to hit 24.05 million tonnes by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period. Mushrooms are nutritionally rich and possess selenium, vitamin D, potassium, and other beneficial ingredients. The rising health consciousness amongst the ever-increasing population is anticipated to boost nutritional food consumption, thereby boosting the market's growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, "Mushroom Market, 2021-2028". The market size stood at 14.35 million tonnes in 2020 and 15.25 million tonnes in 2021.



Additionally, the soaring investment to automate its production is likely to be a key trend fueling market growth.

COVID-19 Impact-



Positive Growth due to Strong Demand Among Retailers amid COVID-19

The global coronavirus pandemic has potentially boosted the consumption of nutritionally rich food products. The growing health consciousness amongst consumers in the wake of the pandemic has boosted the consumption of mushrooms and fostered market growth. Additionally, the market has attracted significant investments during the pandemic to install hi-tech control systems and automate the production process. The consumers' shift to online shopping is likely to complement the market's growth in the forthcoming years.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mushroom-market-100197

Segments-

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into an oyster, shiitake, button, and others. On the basis of form, the market is segmented into canned, frozen, fresh, and dried. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Mushroom Market Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 15.25 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 24.05 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.74% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2017 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Monaghan Mushrooms, Agro Dutch Industries Ltd., Ecolink Baltic, Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd., Highline Mushrooms, Banken Champignons B.V., California Mushroom Farms Inc., Monterey Mushrooms, Inc., Bonduelle and more Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Health Consciousness to Boost Nutritional Food Consumption and Propel Market Growth

The growing health consciousness amongst the ever-increasing population is anticipated to boost the consumption of foods with low cholesterol and fat contents. Mushrooms are widely consumed by restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and households. They are rich in fiber and contain digestive enzymes that promote immunity and gut health. These nutritional attributes are expected to boost their consumption and bolster the global mushroom market growth.

The increasing investments in research and development activities to enhance commercial cultivation is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. The rising international trade and cultivation of exotic varieties are likely to stimulate growth for the market.

Additionally, the production process is labor-intensive and accounts for almost a third of the overall production costs. This has enabled manufacturers to automate their production processes using robotics and hi-tech control systems. The escalating investments to automate the production is likely to fuel market growth in the coming years.

However, high operational costs may restrain the growth of the market.

Browse Summary of This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/mushroom-market-100197

Market Segment:

By Type

• Button

• Shiitake

• Oyster

• Others

By Form

• Fresh

• Frozen

• Dried

• Canned

By Geography

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Lead the Market Share due to High Product Consumption

Asia Pacific is estimated to acquire the largest mushroom market share during the forecast period. China is the largest edible fungus producer in the world. The increasing product consumption in India, Japan, and others, coupled with the rising adoption of modern production methods, is predicted to flourish in growth for the market.

Europe is predicted to gain prominent growth in the global market. The high demand for the product for medicinal purposes in Spain, the Netherlands, and the U.K. is projected to favor the market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of automation and modern production methods is anticipated to fuel the growth in Europe.

North America is projected to gain lucrative growth during the forecast period. Major market players' adoption of modern production methods and favorable government initiatives are expected to boost the market growth in North America.

South America is anticipated to gain significant growth due to rising processed food consumption and growing vegan lifestyle adoption.

Competitive Landscape-

Major Players Emphasize Mergers & Acquisitions to Amplify International Presence

The mushroom market comprises major industry players that emphasize mergers and acquisitions to amplify their international presence. They focus on extensive research and development activities for product innovation. For instance, in July 2020, Leap Foods launched its new mushroom blended burgers and sausages.

Report Coverage-

It assimilates the latest market trends influencing the market's growth.

It assesses various growth drivers and restraints of the market.

It includes a comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the market.

It suggests innovative strategies to attain growth in the coming years.

It highlights the latest industry developments.

Key Industry Development-

March 2021: New Wave Holdings Corp., an investment issuer focused on the nutraceutical sector, announced the launch of its first functional mushroom products under the Way of Will brand. The company released the functional capsules and powder to the U.S. market.

Inquire Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/mushroom-market-100197

Major Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the parent/related markets Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Mushroom Trade (Import and Export) Analysis Recent Industry Developments-Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Mushroom Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Volume) Button Shiitake Oyster Others By Form (Volume) Fresh Mushroom Frozen Mushroom Dried Mushroom Canned Mushroom By Region North America Europe Asia pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



Canned Mushroom Market Size, Share and Global Trend and Forecast 2022-2029

Functional Mushrooms Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd