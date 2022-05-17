Aravive to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

HOUSTON, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. ARAV, a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease today announced that Gail McIntyre, Ph.D, DABT, Chief Executive Officer will present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference being held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel May 23-26, 2022.

What: H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

Where: Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel

When: May 25, 2022, 10:00 am ET – 10:30 am ET

Live and archived webcast: https://ir.aravive.com/events-and-presentations

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. is a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease. Our lead product candidate, batiraxcept (formerly AVB-500), is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that binds to GAS6, the sole ligand that activates AXL, thereby inhibiting metastasis and tumor growth, and restoring sensitivity to anti-cancer agents. Batiraxcept has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission in platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. Batiraxcept is in an active registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (NCT04729608), a Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (NCT04300140), and a Phase 1b/2 trial in pancreatic adenocarcinoma (NCT04983407). The Company is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. Additional information at www.aravive.com.

Contact:

Marek Ciszewski, J.D.

Vice President, Investor Relations

Marek@Aravive.com

(562) 373-5787