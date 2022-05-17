Duty Free Retail Market to Hit USD 72.23 Billion by 2029 | Soaring Number of Air Routes to Expedite Industry Growth

Pune,India, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global duty free retail market size was pegged at USD 35.87 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to rise from USD 39.08 billion in 2022 to USD 72.23 billion by 2029 at a 9.17% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived these inputs in its latest research report, titled, "Duty Free Retail Market, 2022-2029."

According to the analysis, Duty-Free Retail will gain considerable traction from the rising penetration of tourism, aviation, and other travel-related industries. Duty free goods will continue to be sought with the rising demand for premium liquor. For instance, in December 2021, Diageo joined hands with Shenzhen Duty Free to roll out its innovative whisky e-boutique.

COVID-19 Impact

Reduction in Air Traffic Dented Growth Prospect

Industry players grappled with the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic following the dip in product demand. Prominently, the plunge in air traffic in 2020 did not augur well for the Duty Free Retail industry outlook. Canada-based Airports Council International (ACI) asserted that airport sales dipped by 90% to USD 39 billion in the second quarter of 2020. Moreover, the prevalence of trade protectionism in China, the U.S., and Australia dented the sales of hamper duty free products. Moreover, a dip in the tourism sector had a notable influence on the industry outlook.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the Duty Free Retail market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

China Duty Free Group (China)

Lotte Duty Free (South Korea)

The Shilla Duty Free (South Korea)

Dufry AG (Switzerland)

DFS Group (China)

Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Shinsegae Duty Free Inc. (South Korea)

The King Power International Group (Thailand)

Lagardère Group (France)

Dubai Duty Free (UAE)

Duty Free Retail Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 9.17% 2029 Value Projection USD 72.23 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 35.87 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 186 Segments covered By Type, By Sales Channel, By Region Growth Drivers Launch of Innovative Products to Foster Asia Pacific Market Growth Prominent Players Prioritize Collaboration to Bolster Footprint Perfumes to Remain Dominant Following the Demand from Opulent Customers Pitfalls & Challenges Currency Fluctuations to Hamper Product Demand Globally

Report Coverage

The report offers a comprehensive perspective of the market size, share, revenue, and volume. It has also delved into Porters' Five Force Analysis and SWOT analysis. Quantitative and qualitative assessments have been used to provide a holistic view of the market. Primary interviews validate assumptions, findings, and the prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals.

Airports to Remain a Prominent Hub to Propel Product Offerings

On the basis of sales channel, the market is segregated into seaports, airports, train stations, onboard aircraft, and others. The airports segment will grow at a significant CAGR owing to the rising number of international and domestic airports. The soaring number of duty free stores will bode well for the industry.

With respect to geography, the market covers North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Drivers and Restraints

Soaring Number of Air Routes to Expedite Industry Growth

A notable uptake of new airports across emerging economies, including China will propel the Duty Free Retail market share. The Global Times claimed that China was contemplating starting a new round of airport construction projects in 2022. Prominently, expansion of airport construction has boded well for the business outlook. Major players are poised to explore opportunities from the possible growth of the tourism sector. To illustrate, in February 2021, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) reportedly sanctioned USD 135.07 million (INR 987 crore) for the first phase of an international airport named ‘Dholera' in Gujrat, India.

Meanwhile, potential fluctuation in currency rates, such as Dollars, Euro, and Pound, could challenge leading companies to expand their portfolios.

Regional Insights

Launch of Innovative Products to Foster Asia Pacific Market Growth

The Asia Pacific industry forecast will be strong on the back of the rollout of innovative products and services across China, Australia and India. To illustrate, in June 2020, China was reported to have announced policies to establish Hainan Free Trade Port (Hainan FTP) on the southern coast. Besides, the government contemplates making Hainan FTP a globally renowned free trade port by 2050. With the rising footfall of alcohol and perfumes in China, major players are likely to inject funds into the landscape.

The U.S. and Canada are poised to bank on the growth of the tourism sector, travel spending has soared over the past few years. According to the U.S. Travel Association, U.S. domestic travel rose by 1.7% in 2019, with approximately 2.3 billion person trips compared to 2018. Canada is likely to play an invaluable role in fostering North America Duty Free Retail market growth. Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) suggested that duty-free stores operate in around 53 locations across Canada, such as international airports and land border locations.

Stakeholders anticipate Europe to account for a considerable share of the global market due to the increasing footprint of luxury goods expenditure. With a surge in discretionary spending across the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy, stakeholders are expected to inject funds into the landscape. Duty Free Retail will continue to receive an uptick with the increasing penetration of cigarettes and perfumes.

Segments

Perfumes to Remain Dominant Following the Demand from Opulent Customers

In terms of type, the market is segmented into cosmetics, perfumes, cigarettes, alcohol, and others. The perfumes segment will contribute notably toward the global market on the back of the rising footfall of affluent travelers. Well-established distribution channels are likely to invest in perfumes to boost their Return on Investment (RoI).

Competitive Landscape



Prominent Players Prioritize Collaboration to Bolster Footprint

Stakeholders are slated to invest in technological advancements, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities. Moreover, major companies could further invest in organic and inorganic strategies to expand their footprint.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Landscape Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the Market Global Duty Free Retail Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Perfumes Cosmetics Alcohol Cigarettes Others By Sales Channel Airports Onboard Aircraft Seaports Train Stations Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development

March 2022 – Qatar Duty Free (QDF) announced a collaboration with Samsonite International S.A. to roll out the latter's first duty free shop in the Middle East.

