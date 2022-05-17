OBI Pharma Announces Poster Presentations at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting for Adagloxad Simolenin, OBI-999, OBI-3424, and Exhibition Booth

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBI Pharma, Inc. (TPEx: 4174), a leader in First-in-Class Cancer therapeutics, today announced that data highlighting ongoing clinical studies targeting Globo H and AKR1C3 in different tumor types will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting from June 3–7, 2022 in Chicago, IL (USA).



These studies will be presented by the lead investigators of OBI Pharma's first-in-class anti-Globo H cancer vaccine (Adagloxad Simolenin) and Antibody Drug Conjugate (OBI-999), and AKR1C3 targeting prodrug (OBI-3424).

"OBI Pharma is proud to have posters at ASCO highlighting the ongoing clinical trials with our first-in-class cancer therapeutics, Adagloxad Simolenin, OBI-999, and OBI-3424. We look forward to providing updates of our current clinical studies, which we believe could offer potential therapeutic benefits for patients whose cancer cells show Globo H or AKR1C3 expression. We are also excited to host an OBI Pharma exhibition booth to meet with investigators and meeting participants" stated Ming-Tain Lai, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at OBI Pharma.





Poster / Abstract: TPS611

Title: A phase 3, randomized, open-label study of the anti-Globo H vaccine Adagloxad Simolenin/OBI-821 in the adjuvant treatment of high-risk, early-stage, Globo H-positive triple-negative breast cancer.

Presenter: Hope S. Rugo, MD, FASCO University of California San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, San Francisco, CA

Session Title: Breast Cancer—Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Session Date and Time: Monday, June 6, 2022. 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Central Time





Poster / Abstract: 3029

Title: First-in-Human Study of OBI-999: a Globo H-Targeting Antibody-Drug Conjugate in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Presenter: Apostolia Maria Tsimberidou PhD, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX.

Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022. 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Central Time





Poster / Abstract: 3030

Title: Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Clinical Activity of OBI-3424, an AKR1C3-Activated Prodrug, in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors: A Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Study

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Presenter: Apostolia Maria Tsimberidou PhD, MD,The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX.

Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022. 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time





The above poster presentations will be available online at www.obipharma.com on June 6, 2022.





OBI Exhibition Booth # 3144 (McCormick Center, Chicago, IL).

OBI Pharma personnel will be available to discuss our Cancer pipeline under clinical development for ASCO meeting attendees only from June 6-8 from 9am to 5 pm CST.

About OBI Pharma

OBI Pharma, Inc., is a Taiwan biopharmaceutical company that was established in 2002. Its mission is to develop and license novel therapeutic agents for unmet medical needs against cancer targets such as Globo Series (including Globo H and SSEA-4), AKR1C3, Trop-2 and other promising targets.

The company's novel first-in-class immuno-oncology portfolio against Globo H includes: Adagloxad Simolenin (formerly OBI-822) and OBI 833, a Globo H active immunotherapy vaccine; OBI-888 (Globo H mAb) and OBI-999 (Globo H ADC). The company's novel first-in-class AKR1C3 targeted therapy is OBI-3424 (small-molecule prodrug) that selectively releases a potent DNA alkylating agent in the presence of the aldo-keto reductase 1C3 (AKR1C3) enzyme. Additional information can be found at www.obipharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future clinical trials, results and the timing of such trials and results. Such risk factors are identified and discussed from time to time in OBI Pharma's reports and presentations, including OBI Pharma's filings with the Taiwan Securities and Futures Bureau.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Kevin Poulos

OBI Pharma USA, Inc.

1.619.537.7698 Ext. 102

kpoulos@obipharmausa.com