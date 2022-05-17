Silicone Surfactants Market to Reach USD 2.99 billion by 2029 | Increasing Demand for Home Care Products to Augment Growth

Pune, India, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The silicone surfactants market size was valued at USD 2.04 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 2.13 billion in 2022 to USD 2.99 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the projected period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Silicone Surfactants Market, 2022-2029". According to the report, the market is expected to rise during the forecast period due to increasing demand for personal care and skincare products.

Russia-Ukraine War Implication

The Russia-Ukraine war could change the silicone surfactants market dynamics of Europe forever. The standoff has revived the predicament situation of the Cold War and pushed Europe to the brink of a major military conflict. The Russian aggression in Ukraine has redefined the global landscape in terms of business. As the global silicone surfactants market was recuperating from the havoc wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war has made several industry stakeholders skeptical.

Segments:

Emulsifiers Segment to Hold Dominant Market Share Due to Rising Demand for Personal Care Products

Based on application, the market is categorized into emulsifiers, foaming agents, solubilizers, and others. The emulsifiers segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the rising utilization of surfactants in the personal care and cleaning industries. The increasing demand for detergents, conditioners, lotions, and creams results in the market growth.

Personal Care Segment to Lead the Market Due to Increasing Consumption

On the basis of end-use, the market is segregated into refrigeration, construction, personal care, paints & coatings, and others. The personal care segment holds the leading market share owing to the rising use of silicone surfactants in hair care and skin care product manufacturing. Increasing changes in the lifestyle of the population and surging disposable income in emerging countries are expected to boost the segment growth during the projected period.

Geographically, the market share is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Report Coverage:

The report sheds light on factual data regarding recent developments and trends in the industry. Also, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market growth and expansion during the pandemic period. Furthermore, drives and restraints affecting market development are highlighted in this report. The regional market information is given further, along with a list of key market players. Also, recent developments and new launches introduced by the key market players are highlighted in this report.

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Home Care Products to Augment Growth

The market is anticipated to grow considerably owing to the rising demand for personal care and skin care among different age groups. Furthermore, the manufacturing rate for hair care, skincare, and grooming products is rising, which supports the silicone surfactants market growth during the projected period.

However, the availability of alternatives may hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominates Market Share Due to Economic Development

Asia Pacific dominates the global silicone surfactants market share due to surging demand for home care and personal care products. Furthermore, economic development in developing countries is expected to support regional market growth during the projected period. The regional market stood at USD 0.82 billion in 2021.

North America holds the second-highest global market share owing to the rising construction activities and development in healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic Acquisition Allows Key Players to Strengthen their Market Position

The key market players focus on collaborating with different companies to increase their productivity. Further, launching new products allow key players to improve their product portfolio and globalize their business. The companies implement various growth strategies such as strategic alliances, mergers, and partnerships with supporting organizations.

Key Industry Development:

March 2022: Dow launched a new product extension of VORASURF Silicone Surfactants to support the growing demand for enhanced energy efficiency and sustainable solutions in the rigid polyurethane foam market, focusing on spray and construction applications.

