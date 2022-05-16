Upstart Holdings, Inc. Investors: Class Action Lawsuit Filed to Recover Investors Losses; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that Upstart's AI model could not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates that impact the market-clearing price for loans. In addition, the Company was experiencing negative impact on its conversion rate and reasonably likely to use its balance sheet to fund loans.

On May 9, 2022, Upstart announced its first quarter 2022 financial results, reducing its fiscal 2022 guidance, expecting revenue of approximately $1.25 billion and contribution margin of 48%. During the related conference call, Upstart's Chief Financial Officer indicated that the "balance of loans, notes, and residuals at the end of the quarter was ... up to $604 million from $261 million in Q4," citing "rising interest rates and rising consumer delinquencies [as] putting downward pressure on conversion." On this news, the Company's stock price fell $43.52, or 56%, to close at $33.61 per share on May 10, 2022.

