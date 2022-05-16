Ensemble Health Partners Awarded Seventh U.S. Patent for Latest Innovative Technology

Cincinnati, Ohio, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners ("Ensemble" or "the Company"), the industry leader in revenue cycle management, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Ensemble its seventh patent for its innovative revenue cycle management technology. The latest patented Note Wizard technology standardizes and automates account notation. This functionality eliminates the need for free-text notes on accounts to document status and activities. Note Wizard technology improves quality and increases revenue cycle staff productivity.



"At Ensemble, we are dedicated to continuing to deliver technology-first processes with people-first service to drive financial performance improvement for hospitals and health systems. We're rethinking revenue cycle and continuing to innovate technology that eliminates barriers, reduces friction and streamlines processes so healthcare providers can elevate the quality of every patient interaction and maximize the value of every operational transaction," said Judson Ivy, founder, president and CEO of Ensemble.

Standard workflow systems require users to capture status and activity notes on accounts as free-text or by using fixed templates. Ensemble's Note Wizard technology redefines the standard process by prompting the user via a dynamic Q&A session. Information can then be easily searched, mined for patterns, and actioned using tools like robotic process automation.

Ensemble was awarded its first of seven U.S. patents in early 2021 and currently has six additional patents pending for technological innovations across the Ensemble IQ ("EIQ®") revenue cycle management platform. EIQ® is a cloud-based, analytics-driven revenue cycle operating platform that enables a highly efficient workflow automation and business intelligence to drive efficiency and yield.

"Ensemble is committed to investing in the latest innovative technology, developing and deploying new capabilities across the EIQ® platform and using technology as the catalyst to rethink revenue cycle," said Grant Veazey, EVP and chief technology officer of Ensemble. "The EIQ® platform is continuing to grow substantially and is redefining the possible in healthcare, with even more investment planned going forward," said Pieter Schouten, Ensemble's chief product officer.

Ensemble partners with more than 280 hospitals across the U.S. to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences by bringing effectiveness, efficiency and clarity to the revenue cycle. Ensemble deploys patented technology combined with more than 1,200 documented best practices across the entire revenue cycle, from patient engagement to account resolution, to drive an average net revenue lift of 5% for full outsourcing clients.

To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com.



About Ensemble

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. They offer end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing, patented technology, targeted revenue cycle management solutions to clients across the country

