Proactive news headlines including Kontrol Technologies, Red Pine Exploration, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Kovo HealthTech and Jushi Holdings

- Kontrol Technologies says it is well positioned for continued growth as it reports 702% surge in 1Q revenue
- Red Pine Exploration hits high-grade shallow gold at Surluga south at Wawa project
- RespireRx Pharmaceuticals highlights experimental data suggesting its GABAkine KRM-II-81 could be game-changing for tinnitus patients
- Kovo HealthTech sees record revenue in 2Q on strong organic growth in its SaaS-style medical billing software
- Altaley Mining eyeing first revenue from Tahuehueto in Mexico as mill commissioning kicks off
- Jushi Holdings unveils The Lab-branded solventless cannabis extracts at Pennsylvania stores
- Delta 9 closes out 1Q with $12.5M in revenue after transformative acquisition of Uncle Sam's retail stores
- Numinus Wellness granted Health Canada approval for psychedelic-assisted therapy using psilocybin for patient with treatment-resistant depression
- Imagine AR says its SDK platform will support McCormick's launch of Tabitha Brown Sunshine Seasoning
- Irwin Naturals enters agreement to acquire assets of New England Ketamine
- Kainantu Resources names mining veteran Nick Franey as chief geologist; company to release 1Q financial statements by May 30, 2022
- i-80 Gold Corp announces listing on NYSE American; trading to start on May 19
- Standard Uranium mobilizes for fourth drill campaign at flagship Davidson River project
