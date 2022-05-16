Ivo Stivoric to share why radical collaboration is key to climate innovation at Inventures 2022

CALGARY, Alberta, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivo Stivoric, Vice President at X the Moonshot Factory, will join Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates, in a fireside chat on June 1st at Inventures 2022 in Calgary, Alberta.



Ivo and Laura will discuss how X, Alphabet's moonshot factory, develops breakthrough technologies to help solve huge problems in the world in a fireside chat called Why radical collaboration is key to climate innovation. Ivo will share why he believes a blend of new technologies and partnerships — driven by radical creativity and optimism — are essential for tackling the climate crisis. Ivo will discuss some of the early-stage sustainability projects currently in development at X and reflect on lessons learned from more than a decade of incubating moonshots in clean energy, food sustainability, logistics and more.

"Big problems require big solutions. Tackling the challenges of our planet will require a global effort combining the creative talents from many countries, communities and individuals. I'm looking forward to engaging Ivo Stivoric in our fireside chat and better understanding why radical collaboration is the key to climate innovation at Inventures 2022."

Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates

Ivo, also known as Lt. Trouble + Maker at X the Moonshot Factory, oversees a portfolio of projects focused on radical new approaches to tackling climate, sustainability and justice issues. For the last seven years Ivo has incubated dozens of moonshot technologies, projects and teams, while also forging strong partnerships with organizations outside of X to help bring these nascent ideas and technologies to life. Some of the Alphabet companies and projects to emerge from Ivo's portfolio include moonshots for industrial robotics, connectivity, the electric grid, ocean health, the supply chain and waste.

Before joining X, Ivo was Vice President of Research and Development at Jawbone, where he delivered new consumer and healthcare applications for wearable and sensor technology. Ivo has worked in the wearable computing space since 1991, including co-founding BodyMedia alongside X's Captain of Moonshots, Astro Teller. He has over 90 patents to his name and was recognized as one of 40 innovators building the foundation of the next-gen electronics industry by EE Times. He holds an M.S. in Interaction Design and a B.F.A. in Industrial Design with a concentration in sculpture, both from Carnegie Mellon.

Inventures is a global innovation experience hosted by Alberta Innovates to bring together the world's brightest minds, angels, venture capitalists and industry leaders. Launched in 2018, Inventures is gaining global interest as the place to discover new technologies, talent, capital, customers and markets.

Tickets are available for $399 at https://inventurescanada.com/

Media Contact: Dwayne Brunner, Senior Manager, Media and Strategic Community Relations Alberta Innovates Dwayne.Brunner@albertainnovates.ca 780.423.5727 (Cell and SMS)