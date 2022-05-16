Acquisition of EnergySolutions by TriArtisan Capital Advisors Closed

SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnergySolutions, announced today that it has closed the previously announced sale of its majority ownership interest to TriArtisan Capital Advisors ("TriArtisan"). In November 2021, EnergySolutions announced that TriArtisan, an existing shareholder, would acquire the remaining ownership interest in EnergySolutions from its then current majority owner, Energy Capital Partners. Final terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



EnergySolutions CEO, Ken Robuck, said "We are pleased to have successfully closed this transaction and we are looking forward to furthering our close partnership with TriArtisan as we continue to grow and execute against our business plans."

"We are very pleased to have increased our investment in EnergySolutions," stated TriArtisan Co-Founding Partner Gerald Cromack, "Our goal is to provide EnergySolutions long term stability of ownership and to support Ken Robuck and the EnergySolutions team in expanding the Company's leadership presence in the rapidly growing nuclear utility, commercial and government waste management and decommissioning markets."

EnergySolutions, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a leading international nuclear services company which provides integrated services and solutions to the nuclear decommissioning market and nuclear waste industry and owns state-of-the-art facilities to safely transport, recycle, process and dispose of nuclear material.

Ropes & Gray LLP acted as counsel to TriArtisan and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as counsel to Energy Capital Partners and EnergySolutions.

About EnergySolutions

EnergySolutions offers customers a full range of integrated services and solutions, including, decommissioning, decontamination, site closure, transportation, nuclear materials management, processing, recycling, and disposition of nuclear waste. For additional information about EnergySolutions visit www.energysolutions.com.

About TriArtisan Capital Advisors

TriArtisan Capital Advisors is a New York-based middle market private equity investing firm which invests in companies requiring a broad range of investment needs. TriArtisan partners with world class management teams to support them in building their businesses and to achieve attractive returns for its institutional and management partners. For more information, please visit the firm's website at www.triartisan.com.

For additional information about this announcement please contact Mark Walker at mwalker@energysolutions.com or 801-231-9194.