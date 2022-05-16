Toll Brothers Opens Model Home and Sales Center at Preserve at Beacon Lake in St. Augustine

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of the professionally decorated model home at its newest Northeast Florida community, Preserve at Beacon Lake in St. Johns.

The 3,171 square-foot Delmore Elite model home design features an impressive extended porch and inviting foyer, which open onto the spacious flex room, offering views to the expansive great room and covered lanai beyond. The well-equipped kitchen overlooks a bright casual dining area and is complete with a large center island with a breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and an ample walk-in pantry. Additional highlights include a secluded second-floor loft with a powder room.

Located in an amenity-rich, scenic master-planned community, Preserve at Beacon Lake features one- and two-story single-family homes with varied streetscapes and outstanding included features. Home buyers can select from four new home designs, ranging from 2,461 to 3,056 square feet, including several with 3-car garages. Pricing begins in the $500,000s.

Several home sites at Preserve at Beacon Lake include beautiful preserve and stunning waterfront views, and buyers can personalize their home with a wide variety of designer options available at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.

Preserve at Beacon Lake residents will immerse themselves in a social and active lifestyle centered around The Lake House amenity and fitness center, which includes a 43-acre paddle-friendly lake, a Junior Olympic swimming pool, a lakeside sand beach and waterfront launch, a state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis courts, a dog park, and more. A full schedule of events and activities is available for the whole family to enjoy.

The community is conveniently located in the top-rated St. Johns County School District and near an array of shopping and dining.

"We are excited to unveil our newest model home in Beacon Lake," said Steve Merten, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northeast Florida. "This highly anticipated model home provides an opportunity for home buyers to see firsthand the extraordinary design and attention to detail that a Toll Brothers home embodies. Now, more than ever, home buyers are discovering the importance of home and what they need to create a home they truly love. At Preserve at Beacon Lake, we offer the latest home designs built for the way our buyers are living today."

The Preserve at Beacon Lake Sales Center, located at 67 Loosestrife Way in St. Augustine, is open daily. To schedule a private or virtual tour of the new model home, call 844-871-7466 or visit PreserveAtBeaconLake.com.

