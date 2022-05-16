Stericycle to Participate in Jefferies Healthcare Conference in June

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. SRCL today announced that Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer, and Andrew Ellis, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc., SRCL is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being, and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com.
