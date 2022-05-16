Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

DALLAS, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. TCBI executives will join together at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on May 17, 2022, to celebrate the launch of its affiliated broker dealer, Texas Capital Securities.

Rob C. Holmes, president and CEO of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., will ring the Closing Bell following remarks given for the monumental occasion.

With the addition of its investment bank and the products and services enabled by Texas Capital Securities, Texas Capital Bank is now the only full-service financial services firm headquartered in the state of Texas with the ability to serve its clients through the entirety of their lifecycles.

WHERE:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

WEBCAST:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available for viewing at: https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/10316604

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. TCBI, a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC.

About Texas Capital Securities

TCBI Securities, Inc., doing business as Texas Capital Securities, is the broker dealer affiliate of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. and is a subsidiary of Texas Capital Bank. Texas Capital Securities provides clients with access to capital markets, financial advisory and other investment banking products, services, and solutions. We are focused on delivering insightful financial advice and superior outcomes for our clients. Securities and other investment products offered by TCBI Securities, Inc. are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not bank guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalsecurities.com. Member FINRA and SIPC.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq NDAQ is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT Jocelyn Kukulka, 469.399.8544 investor.relations@texascapitalbank.com MEDIA CONTACT Shannon Wherry, 469.399.8527 shannon.wherry@texascapitalbank.com