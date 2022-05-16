CTG Continues to Execute Strategy to Build Leading Digital Solutions Enterprise; Names Scott Clark Vice President, North America Sales

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG CTG ("Company"), a leader in helping companies employ digital IT solutions and services to drive productivity and profitability in North America and Western Europe, announced today the appointment of Scott Clark as Vice President of Sales, North America. Mr. Clark will also be a global extended executive leadership team member and report to Tom Niehaus, Executive Vice President, North America.

"Scott brings to CTG a strong track record of IT services, digital technology, and leadership experience in developing high-performing sales teams that build the relationships necessary to deliver client success," commented Filip Gydé, CTG President and CEO. "He is the type of sales leader who will help advance our growth and profitability objectives by ensuring our business development teams consistently execute a strong go-to-market strategy across all industries we serve in North America."

Mr. Clark has more than 25 years of sales experience within the technology industry. Most recently, he was the VP of Sales at Ensono, a technology adviser and managed service provider, where he was responsible for the eastern region of North America. Prior to Ensono, Mr. Clark was the Vice President of Sales for the Managed Services Division at NTT Limited (NTT), where he oversaw the go-to-market strategy across enterprise applications. Before NTT, Mr. Clark served as the Chief Marketing Officer at ConvergeOne, where he focused on driving revenue growth, developing new go-to-market strategies, and building key partnerships.

"Scott is an outstanding addition to our North American and extended executive leadership teams. I look forward to working closely with him to continue strengthening our Sales function, accelerate growth in our digital transformation solutions business, nurture client relationships, and attract and retain top business development talent," said Tom Niehaus.

He will join the CTG team at the AWS Summit in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 18-19, 2022.

Mr. Clark earned a bachelor's degree in Marketing from Butler University and a master's degree in Management from Harvard University.

About CTG

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients' project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a faster and more reliable, results-driven partner focused on improved data-driven decision making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG has operations in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information at www.ctg.com.

