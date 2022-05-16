With 3.8% CAGR, Lactose Market Size worth USD 3.00 Billion in 2029

Pune, India, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Lactose Market size was pegged at USD 2.22 billion in 2021. The market is estimated to gain traction from USD 2.32 billion in 2022 to USD 3.00 billion by 2029 at 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has elucidated these insights in its latest research report titled, "Lactose Market, 2022-2029."

According to the analysis, rising penetration of the pharmaceutical sector will augur well for the industry outlook. Pharmaceutical and infant formula manufacturing companies have upped their focus on refined-edible grade lactose. With the demand for dry-blend infant grade lactose gaining an uptick, stakeholders are likely to up their investments in the landscape.

Key Industry Development:

July 2021– Saputo Inc. acquired Wensleydale Dairy Products' activities to bolster its cheese manufacturing capacity and expand its brand position.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/lactose-market-101774





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 3.8% 2029 Value Projection USD 3.00 billion Base Year 2021 Product Analytics Market Size in 2022 USD 2.32 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 163 Segments covered By Application , Color, Purity and Country/Region Product Analytics Market Growth Drivers A significant increase in the demand for lactose from developing countries is fueling its demand and adoption, further supporting the market growth during the forecast period. This high growth in the pharmaceutical industry is projected to fuel the demand for lactose, which assists in the compressibility and flowability of the drug molecules while formulating drugs





Drivers and Restraints

Soaring Demand for Infant-Grade Food to Usher in Innovations

Stakeholders expect the lactose market share to gain impetus during the forecast period, largely due to the surging demand for infant formula. Moreover, dipping breastfeeding rates in advanced economies could add fillip to the industry growth. End-users are likely to exhibit demand for infant-grade lactose following the shift in living standards amidst economic growth. The pharmaceutical sector could be the major recipient of infant formula products.

COVID-19 Impact

Panic-buying in 2020 Led to Supply Chain Disruptions

Although the ravage of the COVID-19 pandemic was pronounced in most industries, the dairy sector exhibited resilience. The trend was majorly attributed to dairy foods categorized under "essential goods/foods" in most countries. Panic buying in advanced and emerging economies led to a surge in the demand for the dairy product. Prominently, the Global Dairy Trade trading platform witnessed a rise in the number of lactose bidders during the 2020 auction. Moreover, stocking up on essential materials also led to a rise in prices.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/lactose-market-101774





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Provide Compelling Opportunities with Buoyant Demand from Pharmaceutical Sector

Emerging economies are likely to spearhead the Asia Pacific market forecast that is likely to be strong in the ensuing period. Strategic expansion and surging manufacturing of infant formula will add impetus to the regional growth. To illustrate, in September 2021, Olam Food Ingredients expressed its contemplation of developing a new dairy processing plant in New Zealand. The company anticipated it would help them expand their manufacturing network globally to produce high-value dairy ingredients.

The Europe market outlook will be strong on the back of the presence of leading companies across Germany, Italy, the U.K., and France. Besides, the surging consumption of infant formula will encourage leading companies to expand their footprint. Stakeholders will also receive an uptick with a surge in glucose manufacturing and production.

Segmentation

Based on application, Lactose Market is segmented into feed, food, pharmaceuticals, and infant formula.

In terms of color, the market is segregated into pale-yellow to white, yellow, and white.

With respect to geography, the market is fragmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.





Quick Buy - Lactose Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101774





Report Coverage

The Lactose Market report offers a comprehensive perspective of the market size, share, revenue, and volume. It has also delved into Porters' Five Force analysis and SWOT analysis. Quantitative and qualitative assessments have been used to provide a holistic view of the market. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings and the prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources, such as annual reports, press releases, white papers and journals.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Focus on Brand Positioning to Expand Footprint

Leading companies are likely to invest in technological advancements, mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, and R&D activities. Moreover, focusing on product offerings could foster a geographical footprint over the next few years.

Major Players Profiled in the Lactose Market Report:

• Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand)

• FrieslandCampina Ingredients (Netherlands)

• DFE Pharma(Germany)

• Arla Foods Ingredients P/S (Denmark)

• MEGGLE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• MILEI GmbH (Germany)

• Lactose (India) Limited (India)

• Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. (U.S.)

• Kerry (Ireland)

• Käserei Champignon Hofmeister GmbH & Co. KG (ALPAVIT) (Germany)

• Armor Proteines (SAVENCIA SA) (France)

• Glanbia PLC (Ireland)

• Lactalis International (France)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/lactose-market-101774





Major Points of Table:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints

Key Insights Pricing Analysis, By Key Regions, 2021 Price Comparison (USD Per Ton) By Purity (Crude Lactose, Edible Lactose, Refined Edible Lactose), 2020/2021 Price Comparison (USD Per Ton): By Color (White, Pale-Yellow to White, Yellow), 2020/2021 Price Comparison (USD, Per Ton): By Application (Feed, Food, Infant Formula (dry-blend), Infant formula (wet-blend), Pharmaceutical), 2020/2021 U.S.D.A and G.D.T Average Prices, Lactose, 2021 Impact of COVID-19 on the Lactose Market Production Share of Lactose, By Region, 2021



Key Industry Developments



Global Lactose Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Food Feed Pharmaceuticals Infant Formula Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Color Yellow Pale-Yellow to White White Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Purity Crude Edible Refined Edible Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World



TOC Continued…





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245