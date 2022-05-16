Global Smart Sleep Tracking Products Market to Garner a Revenue of USD 11234.55 Million by 2028 and Grow with a CAGR of 17.50% during 2020-2028; Surge in Concern for Sleep-Related Disorders to Drive the Market Growth

New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globally, about 28% of individuals sleep for 7 hours on average. Moreover, during weeknighst, individuals slept on an average of 6.8 hours, while during weekends, it was about 8 hours. Additionally, the recommended hours of sleep for individuals were 8 hours. Furthermore, it has been reported that a person experienced 4 to 6 sleep cycles in a normal sleep period. In addition to this, in healthy adults, rapid eye movement (REM) sleep made up between 20-25% of total sleep only and metabolism dropped by about 15% during non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep.

Kenneth Research has recently released a report on " Global Smart Sleep Tracking Products Market " which is studied for the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market research report also includes a detailed analysis of the key players operating in the market along with the market dynamics, which include the growth drivers, restraint factors, recent trends, and the opportunities associated with the market growth during the forecast period.

Sleep-related disorders are a major concern amongst individuals worldwide. Backed by the rising concern for lack of sleep amongst individuals, there has been a growing need amongst these individuals to find out ways to improve their sleep. For instance, around 80% of the adults around the globe wanted to improve the quality of their sleep as around 70% of the individuals reported waking up at least once during the night, and only about 10% of the individuals reported they slept extremely well. Lack of sleep is known to cause disorders such as insomnia, sleep apnea, narcolepsy, REM sleep behavior disorder, and others. Owing to such rising concerns for sleep-related disorders, there is a growing demand for sleep tracking products, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years. The global smart sleep tracking products market generated a revenue of USD 2631.57 Million in the year 2019 and is further expected to touch USD 11234.55 Million by the end of 2028, by growing with a CAGR of 17.50% during the forecast period. The market growth can also be attributed to the increasing demand for smart products along with the growing number of individuals using the internet. According to the statistics by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the number of individuals using the internet jumped from 1.0 Billion users globally in the year 2005 to 4.9 Billion users in the year 2021.

The global smart sleep tracking products market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in North America generated the largest revenue of USD 1008.01 Million in the year 2019 and is further expected to touch USD 4505.06 Million by the end of 2028. The growth of the market can majorly be attributed to the growing prevalence of sleep disorders, particularly in the United States. According to the statistics by the American Sleep Association (ASA), the prevalence of sleep disorders amongst the adults in the United States was 50-70 Million, while 48.0% of individuals reported snoring and 37.9% reported unintentionally falling asleep during the day at least once in the preceding month. In addition to this, the statistics also stated that 25 Million adults in the nation had obstructive sleep apnea, whereas 37% of 20-39 year-olds and 40% of 40-59 year-olds reported having short sleep duration. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United States and Canada. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in the United States is projected to garner the highest market share by the end of 2028 and also grow with the highest CAGR of 18.98% during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the smart sleep tracking products market in Europe registered a revenue of USD 785.70 Million in the year 2019 and is further expected to touch USD 3297.24 Million by the end of 2028. The market in the region is further segmented by country into Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in the United Kingdom is projected to touch the largest revenue of USD 675.95 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 136.45 Million in the year 2019. Further, the market in the nation is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 19.46% during the forecast period. Additionally, the market in Germany is projected to garner the second-largest revenue of USD 646.61 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 142.75 Million in the year 2019.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global smart sleep tracking products market is segmented on the basis of price range into economy, medium, and premium. Amongst these segments, the medium segment generated the largest revenue of USD 5139.82 Million in the year 2019 and is further expected to touch USD 17087.67 Million by the end of 2028. In North America, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 480.19 Million in the year 2019 and is further expected to touch USD 2297.58 Million by the end of 2028, while in Europe, the segment is projected to garner the largest revenue of USD 1681.64 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 374.29 Million in the year 2019.

The global smart sleep tracking products market is further segmented by end-user into homecare, healthcare facilities, and rehabilitation & long-term care providers. Amongst these segments, the homecare segment generated the largest revenue of USD 1224.27 Million in the year 2019 and is further expected to touch USD 5729.62 Million by the end of 2028. In North America, the segment is projected to garner the largest revenue of USD 2297.58 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 468.95 Million by the end of 2019. Further, in the Asia Pacific, the segment generated a revenue of USD 190.98 Million in the year 2019 and is further expected to touch USD 1002.68 Million by the end of 2028.

The global smart sleep tracking products market is also segmented on the basis of product, connectivity, and by distribution channel.

Global Smart Sleep Tracking Products Market, Segmentation by Product

Smart Pillow Foam Wool/Cotton Latex Others

Under Mattress Sensor

Smart Mattress Foam Airbend Spring Hybrid

Strip Based Sleep Tracker

Bed Side Tracker

Wearable Smart Watch Ring Head Band Mask Others



Global Smart Sleep Tracking Products Market, Segmentation by Connectivity

Wi-Fi Connected

Bluetooth Connected

Global Smart Sleep Tracking Products Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Supermarket/Hypermarket Specialty Stores Retail Stores Others



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global smart sleep tracking products market that are included in our report are Withings SA, Apple Inc., Fitbit Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sleep Number Corporation, SAMSUNG, URGOTECH, Nokia Corporation, and others.

