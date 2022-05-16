Liteye Systems Awarded $12.1M Contract for Air Defense Systems

Centennial, Colorado, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Colorado — (May 16, 2022)- Liteye Systems, Inc. today announced the award of a $12.1M, multi-year contract by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to provide its entire portfolio of integrated multi-domain, multi-mission Air Base Surface and Ground Defense systems, including Counter UAS (C-UAS) solutions.

The contract award demonstrates the DoD's prioritization of air and ground defense platforms and the Department's commitment to partnering with industry to develop technology and solutions to maximize capabilities domestically and overseas.

Under the contract, Liteye will develop and integrate its entire suite of C-UAS and ground surveillance products to detect, identify, track, and defend from Class 1 and 2 Unmanned Arial Systems while providing complementary or stand-alone ground defense capabilities in a variety of environments. The integration of products will provide surveillance, targeting, and both electronic and kinetic effectors for fixed/semi-fixed, mobile, and dismounted environments.

"This award is the result of a long-term effort between Liteye, our partners, and the DoD to establish a vehicle to expeditiously provide critical capabilities to the warfighter," said Kenneth Geyer, Liteye Systems CEO. "Liteye and our partners look forward to developing, integrating, and fielding these advanced capabilities with the DoD."

These capabilities will be on display at the 2022 Liteye LIVE event held on 24-25 May 2022 in Briggsdale CO (www.liteye.com/liteye-live).

Liteye's multi-mission / multi-domain solutions can be layered with multiple effectors and battle management systems to respond to threats operating in the air, on the ground, on the surface, and in the electromagnetic spectrum. These solutions can be configured for customized mission platforms, fixed/semi-fixed, light vehicle/man-portable, mobile, and unmanned/uncrewed robotic vehicles. The Liteye services team provides 24/7 reach-back support, training, and system updates to ensure that the systems remain effective against the threats that are continuously increasing in complexity.

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com): Colorado-based, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) systems, manufacture of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head-mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real-world threats. Media Contact: Marya Mista mmista@liteye.com

