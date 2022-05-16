With 19.8% CAGR, Global Linux Operating System Market Size Worth USD 22.15 Billion in 2029

Pune, India, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Linux operating system market size is expected to rise from USD 6.27 billion in 2022 to USD 22.15 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow during the projected period due to rising adoption of Linux OS among servers and embedded systems. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Linux OS Market Share, 2022-2029". As per the report, the market size was USD 5.33 billion in 2021.

Key Industry Development:

February 2022: Zorin Group launched Zorin OS 16 Education edition. The company aims to install an open-source and free Zorin operating system in preschool, primary, and secondary schools. The Zorin OS 16 Education edition integrates learning tools and educational software.





Request a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/linux-operating-system-market-103037





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 19.8% 2029 Value Projection USD 22.15 billion Base Year 2021 Linux Operating System Market Size in 2021 USD 5.33 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Distribution; End Use; Region Linux Operating System Market Growth Drivers Commercial Users to Dominate Market Share Due to Rising Adoption of Cloud-based OS Rising Adoption of Linux OS Among Embedded Systems & Servers to Augment Growth





Remote Work Culture Amid Pandemic to Bolster Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market due to which the leading market players witnessed increasing demand for Linux operating systems among several industries. The remote working culture was highly adopted by multinational companies during the initial phase of the lockdown. Also, the availability and feasibility of open-source operating systems are expected to drive the market growth during the pandemic period.

Segments:

Rising Demand for Virtual Systems to Propel Segmental Growth

By distribution, the Linux Operating System Market is trifurcated into virtual machines, servers, and desktops. The server segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the leading market players' higher adoption of these systems.

Commercial Users to Dominate Market Share Due to Rising Adoption of Cloud-based OS

Based on end-user, the market is bifurcated into commercial/enterprise and individual. Commercial/enterprise segment is anticipated to hold the leading market position due to increasing adoption of cloud-based and hybrid OS.

Regionally, the market share is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Linux Operating System Market Share,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/linux-operating-system-market-103037





Report Coverage:

The research report highlights the detailed analysis and in-depth research on key industry developments and advancements adopted by the key market players. Also, drivers and restraints affecting market expansion during the projected period are mentioned further in this report. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic market development and growth are discussed further, along with the changing business scenarios post-pandemic. A list of key market players is given further with recent launches introduced by the leading market players. Furthermore, regional insights on segmented market areas are highlighted further in this report.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Adoption of Linux OS Among Embedded Systems & Servers to Augment Growth

The market is expected to witness stagnant growth in the coming years due to several end-use industries' rising adoption of Linux operating system. Furthermore, the rising adoption of hybrid cloud technology is expected to fuel the Linux operating system market growth during the projected period. Servers and embedded systems implement various technologies which Linux OS highly supports. These factors are expected to drive the market in the coming years.

However, high competition from the Windows operating system and limited adoption of Linux OS may hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America Dominates Global Market Due to Emerging Technologies

North America dominates the global Linux operating system market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The regional market stood at USD 1.91 billion in 2021. Increasing cloud and data center deployment in the region is expected to drive the regional market.

Europe holds the second-largest global market share due to increasing use of advanced technologies and rising investments in R&D activities by leading market players. Also, developed technological infrastructure is one of the major driving factors.





Have Any Query? Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/linux-operating-system-market-103037





Competitive Landscape:

New Service Launch Allows Key Market Players to Strengthen Market Position

The leading market players focus on introducing new service ranges by adopting recent technologies. It allows the companies to improve their business performance by expanding their service range to meet customer demand.

Companies Profiled in the Linux Operating System Market Report :

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Canonical Ltd. (U.K.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

ClearCenter (U.S.)

Debian Project (U.S.)

Elementary, Inc. (U.S.)

Slackware Linux Project (U.S.)

Zorin Group (Ireland)

MontaVista Software, LLC (U.S.)

Plesk International GmbH (Canada)

SUSE Group (Germany)





Quick Buy – Linux Operating System Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103037





Major Points of TOC:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Linux Operating System Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Linux Operating System Market Share, Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Distribution (USD) Virtual Machines Servers Desktops By End-use (USD) Commercial/Enterprise Individual By Region (USD) North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Linux Operating System Market Share, Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Distribution (USD) Virtual Machines Servers Desktops By End-use (USD) Commercial/Enterprise Individual By Country (USD) United States By Distribution Canada By Distribution

Latin America Linux Operating System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Distribution (USD) Virtual Machines Servers Desktops By End-use (USD) Commercial/Enterprise Individual By Country (USD) Brazil By Distribution Mexico By Distribution Rest of Latin America

Europe Linux Operating System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

TOC Continued…!

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245