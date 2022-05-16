Ambassador Labs Announces New Technical Partnerships and Products to Unlock Developer Productivity for Cloud Native Teams

Joins Steering Committee of new Envoy Gateway project to make it easy for developers to use Envoy as API gateway "out of the box" for modern cloud native development



BOSTON, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU -- Ambassador Labs , the cloud native developer experience leader, today announced a series of technical partnerships and products to accelerate Kubernetes adoption by teams and organizations worldwide. Ambassador Labs has joined the steering committee of the new Envoy Gateway project , a new initiative within the Envoy open source project, which will extend Envoy capabilities to include basic API gateway "out of the box" capabilities for cloud native development and delivery. As a launch partner for Docker's Extension marketplace, Ambassador Labs also now enables an integrated experience for Docker Desktop and Telepresence for faster local-to-remote feedback loops that boost developer productivity for testing in Kubernetes environments. Finally, the newest Team Edition release of Ambassador Cloud , built on leading open source Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) projects Emissary-ingress, Telepresence, and Argo, includes new capabilities and pricing designed for distributed cloud native development teams. Free to get started, the latest Ambassador Cloud scales to support projects and organizations of all sizes, from development to production.

Introducing Envoy Gateway

Envoy Gateway is a new effort within the Envoy proxy open source project to simplify Envoy use in cloud native application development. Envoy Gateway will reduce existing, redundant efforts around Envoy and make it much easier for application developers to use Envoy as a basic API gateway "out of the box" and as a Kubernetes Ingress controller. Ambassador Labs joins the steering committee of the new Envoy Gateway initiative alongside representatives from Envoy, Fidelity Investments, Tetrate, and VMware. An initial release of Envoy Gateway is scheduled for later this summer.

"We long ago saw the promise of Envoy as a production-tested proxy that supports a cloud native world, having built Emissary-ingress, a CNCF Incubating project, on Envoy." said Richard LI, co-founder and CEO at Ambassador Labs. "We couldn't be more excited to be part of the new Envoy Gateway project to simplify Envoy usage and accelerate cloud native app development by teams around the world."

Docker Extension for Telepresence Now Available

Docker recently announced Docker Desktop Extensions that gives millions of users one-click access to third-party development tools that are pre-integrated with Docker Desktop. As an Extensions launch partner, Ambassador has delivered the Docker Desktop Extension for Telepresence , a tool that enables fast local-to-remote dev and test loops. Docker Desktop users can now instantly bridge their local workstations with Kubernetes clusters in the cloud and test local changes against remote dependencies and even share previews with their team.

New Cloud Tools and Training to Help Teams Adopt Kubernetes

The new Team Edition for Ambassador Cloud includes pricing and features that make it easier than ever for entire development teams to accelerate their Kubernetes adoption as they code, test, ship, and run cloud native applications. Free to get started, additional teams and projects can be added quickly, making it easy for extended team members to begin collaborating on Kubernetes projects, from development to production.

Ambassador Labs also unveiled a new developer education program to help teams adopt Kubernetes using proven architectural patterns and trusted open source tools. Helmed as ‘ The Golden Path Pizza Party ', this free program is available to organizations worldwide and designed to address specific technical challenges that cloud native teams face as they chart their "Golden Path". To learn more and request an expert-led session, go here .

Additional Resources

About Ambassador Labs

Ambassador Labs, the cloud native developer experience leader, enables developers to code, ship, and run applications faster and easier than ever. Maker of top Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) open source projects, including Emissary-ingress and Telepresence , Ambassador Labs delivers a developer control plane for Kubernetes that integrates the development, deployment, and production infrastructure for developers and organizations worldwide including Microsoft, PTC, NVidia, and Ticketmaster. Ambassador Labs is backed by top investors including Insight Partners and Matrix Partners. Learn more and get started for free at www.getambassador.io .

