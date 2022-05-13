QQQ
Paul Mueller Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

by Globe Newswire
May 13, 2022 6:00 PM | 1 min read

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company MUEL today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 15 cents ($0.15) per share on its outstanding common stock.

The action was taken May 13, 2022, at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 15 cents ($0.15) per share is payable on June 24, 2022, to shareholders of record of such stock at the close of business on May 24, 2022.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346

kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


