Indspire Announces Recipients, Broadcast Date and Watch Party Contest for 2022 Indspire Awards

OHSWEKEN, Ontario, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night in Ottawa, the 2022 Indspire Awards recipients were announced during a special in-person celebration of Indigenous achievement.
After two years of reduced contact with friends and community, the Awards brought together Indigenous professionals and youth in a variety of fields, including: the arts; business and commerce, culture, heritage and spirituality; education; health; law and justice; public service; sports; and lifetime achievement. Three Youth Awards winners are also being honoured for their accomplishments, serving as role models to other First Nations, Inuit and Métis youth in their communities and across Canada.
Youth Recipient – Shayla Oulette-Stonechild
Youth Recipient – Melissa Attagutsiak
Youth Recipient – Tristen Durocher
Arts – David Wolfman
Business & Commerce – Jenn Harper
Culture, Heritage & Spirituality – Siyamiyateliot Elizabeth Phillips
Education – Annette Trimbee
Health – Melanie MacKinnon
Law & Justice – Cheryl Arcand-Kootenay
Public Service – Terry Goodtrack
Sports – Terry Felix
Lifetime Achievement – Marjorie White
For full bios on each of the recipients, please visit https://indspire.ca/events/indspire-awards/laureates/
"At Indspire, we've been eagerly anticipating our biggest celebration in years," said Indspire president and CEO Mike DeGagné. "This is an especially significant moment as we celebrate in person. We are proud to honour our 2022 Laureates and their outstanding achievements, recognizing the important place they hold in their communities and in wider Indigenous circles across Turtle Island."
Once again, each recipient will be presented with a beautiful gold pin featuring a Canadian diamond unearthed from the Diavik mine in the Northwest Territories and supplied by Rio Tinto.
Indspire gratefully acknowledges the support of the following sponsors and partners:
Lead Partner: Government of Canada
Major Sponsors and Broadcast Partners: APTN and CBC
Major Sponsors: Shell Canada Limited, Suncor Energy Inc. and Syncrude Canada Ltd.
Founding Partner and Official Airline: Air Canada
Youth Laureate Sponsor: Barry and Laurie Green Family Charitable Trust
Dinner Sponsor: Teck Resources Limited
Pre-Dinner Reception Sponsor: EY
Culinary Sponsor: Imperial Oil
Participating Sponsor: Cenovus Energy
Supporting Sponsors: Capital Power, Deloitte, Government of Nunavut, Ontario Power Generation, Rio Tinto, and Scotiabank
Photo Booth Sponsor: TJX Canada
Beverage Sponsor: Paper Excellence
The awards ceremony will be broadcast during National Indigenous History Month on APTN, CBC and CBC Gem on Sunday, June 19 at 8 pm (8:30 NT), and can be heard on CBC Radio One and the CBC Listen App at 8pm (9 AT, 9:30 NT). If you're watching with friends and family, you can register your watch party for the chance to win two business-class tickets to anywhere in North America from Air Canada: www.indspire.ca/watch-party.
About Indspire
Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2020-2021, Indspire provided more than $20 million through 6,245 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students across Canada.
About CBC/Radio-Canada
CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.
About APTN
APTN launched in 1999 as the world's first national Indigenous broadcaster, creating a window into the remarkably diverse mosaic of Indigenous Peoples. A respected non-profit and charitable broadcaster, it's the only one of its kind in North America. The network is Sharing Our Stories of authenticity in English, French and a variety of Indigenous languages to over 10 million Canadian subscribers. With over 80% Canadian content, APTN connects with its audiences through genuine, inspiring and engaging entertainment on multiple platforms.
For media interviews, photos of recipients and more information, please contact:
Brandon Meawasige
Director, Communications and Marketing
bmeawasige@indspire.ca
647-925-0611
Frances Bedford, CBC PR
frances.bedford@cbc.ca
416-205-7673
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.