New to The Street TV Announces its Four Business Guest Interviews, Airing on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 6:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV announces broadcasting its business show Saturday, May 14, 2022, on Bloomberg TV at 6:30 PM EST.



New to The Street's 343rd TV show will air the following four (4) business interviews:

1). Cryptocurrency – A-NATION Media's A/USD ($ANTN) interviews with Mr. Kade Vu and Mr. Chuck Russell, Co-founders.

2). Cryptocurrency - Dafi Protocol's DAFI/USD ($DAFI) interview, Zain Rana, CEO / Founder.

3). Cryptocurrency – Paypolitan's EPAN/USD ($EPAN) interview with Nils Tharandt Ortiz, CEO and Co-founder.

4). Cryptocurrency - Pink Panda Holdings, Inc.'s PINKPANDA/USD ($PINKPANDA) interviews with Mr.Adam Carlton, Founder/CEO, and Mr. Gagan Levy, Team Member.

The New to The Street TV show welcomes Mr. Kade Vu and Mr. Chuck Russell, Co-founders at A-NATION Media ANTN/USD ($ANTN ) ("A-NATION). Talking with TV Anchor Ana Berry, they explained the Company's role in developing a decentralized blockchain platform for the film industry. Hollywood's film industry is a cumbersome business legacy platform with many intermediaries, bankers, brokers, talent agents, etc. Kade explains his inspiration to bridge a crypto blockchain onto the production and director capabilities to get a film production launched. Overlooked are many independent movie ideas and movie industry talents, and A-NATION gives an immediate decentralized platform for creating a film . Chuck Russell, a Co-founder , gives his impressive history of well-known films that he developed and produced and explains why lots of independent films never get funded because of the endless complexities of getting a project financed. Chuck sees A-NATION's blockchain as a must-needed and timely solution for taking creative movie ideas and turning them into viable film releases. The objective of A-Nation is to utilize the rapidly growing blockchain technology in all its parts to rectify the shortcomings of these traditional film business models.

Mr. Zain Rana, Founder/CEO at Dafi Protocol (CRY P TO: DAFI ($DAFI) ("Dafi"), joins the New to The Street TV, explaining to Anchor Jane King and viewers about the Company. Dafi provides a unique staking solution to optimize digital assets, reducing inflation effects from stacking programs commonly used on most blockchain ecosystems. Designed as a plug-n-play technology, any token, NFT, or coin can utilize the " Super Staking dToken " rewards ecosystem. With over 30+ partnerships, Zain expects more relationships throughout 2022 and beyond to build effective and efficient programmable reward systems for decentralized ecosystems. A primary benefit of DaFi's ecosystem gives token holders staking options and can increase community participation in its ecosystem. Demand for this protocol as a layer for other ecosystems continues, and Dafi's growth expects to continue in the Web 3.0 (W3) digital assets marketplace. Anyone can learn more about "Super Staking," visit the website - https://www.dafiprotocol.io/ .

New to The Street TV airs the in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview with Mr. Nils Tharandt Ortiz, CEO and Co-founder of Payp o litan EPAN/USD ($EPAN). Nils gives TV Anchor Jane King a current update on corporate operations. Paypolitan offers end-users a next-generation payment application used for all types of transactions using cryptocurrency and fiat money. Currently, the ecosystem has over 144,000 users, and they expect about 500,000 users before year-end, 2022. The new P2P (Peer-to-Peer) credit app allows loans on 60 different cryptocurrencies, and loan terms are in a "Smart Contract" put onto the blockchain. Nils talks about his recent trip to Dubai and that a white label Metaverse deal came out of the visit with an entity. He is still looking at a possible IPO SPAC listing on a major stock exchange, and he gave a heartfelt statement regarding his employees and others trapped in Ukraine. Paypolitan continues growing its cash and loan payment system ecosystem.

New to The Street show TV's Host Jane King welcomes Mr. Adam Carlton, Founder/CEO, and Mr. Gagan Levy, Team Member at Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. PINKPANDA/USD ($PINKPANDA) . Throughout the interview, viewers learn about the Company's trusted and easy-to-use gateway blockchain app. Being a socially responsible entity, Pink Panda Holdings' crypto platform and business have an ecosystem that concentrates on worldwide social programs. As such, award-winning creative director Mr. Gagan Levy joined the Company's team. Gagan calls Pink Panda's ecosystem "Blockchain for Good." With his long history of offering investors a network for socially responsible investing and philanthropic enterprises, Gagan saw the "GOOD" at Pink Panda and joined the Company. He will provide environmental conscience companies and sports leagues a unique approach to brand awareness, utilizing the $PINKPANDA token as a tool to create and market NFTs. Pink Panda Metaverse VR is another exciting marketing and awareness tool that offers very trusted and well-known corporate brands and sports leagues that adhere to social and environmental causes another platform to reach consumers and fans. Gagan is excited to work with Adam and the rest of the Pink Panda Team, and they will be back in the future to update the growing fundamentals at Pink Panda Holdings, Inc.

About A-NATION Media ANTN/USD ($ANTN) :

A-NATION Media ANTN/USD ($ANTN) ("A-NATION") is to utilize the rapidly growing blockchain technology in all its parts to rectify the shortcomings of the traditional film business models. The time has come to apply the now multi-trillion-dollar value of the World's cryptocurrency to film and television production. A-NATION's creates liquidity through an ecosystem that allows for independent funding through the tokenized function of the blockchain technology. As A-NATION's liquidity increases, the onboarding of systems and procedures will expand the ecosystem, including film-vested auctions, which will give A-NATION token holders a say in the choice of film projects they want to get funded. This process allows for determining the potential popularity of a specific film concept that translates into a global audience.

About Dafi Protocol DAFI/USD ($DAFI) ("Dafi"):

Dafi Protocol DAFI/USD ("Dafi") is the first transition from simple token rewards to demand-tied rewards, which incentivize users with better liquidity and staking. Dafi creates limitless applications with reduced inflation by replacing simple token rewards with dTokens. As the network grows in demand, dTokens distributed to users can increase in quantity. Essentially, Dafi converts demand volatility into user rewards. Super Staking, the first mainnet product of Dafi, launched in 2021. Super Staking is Staking 2.0, and it involves staking for a dToken as a reward; visualize the token as a fragment of a network. Staking is created from the token and then distributed as a reward. The cool thing is that they can split & multiply if they sense demand in the network has risen. Similarly, they can reduce & make themselves scarce if the network falls in value. Dafi is instrumental in creating intelligent reward models for blockchain-built games and DeFi protocols - https://www.dafiprotocol.io/ & https://stake.dafiprotocol.io/

About Paypolitan EPAN/USD ($EPAN) :

Paypolitan's EPAN/USD ($E P AN) platform will use blockchain technology, smart contracts, and open banking APIs to provide a next-gen payment solution that meets the needs of modern payment systems for businesses and customers. The platform can offer payment solutions and drive locked liquidity with white label services labeled with its partners' brands. Paypolitan targets companies with the supporting device or processing several monthly and or recurrent payments - https://paypolitan.io/ .

About Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. PINKPANDA/USD ($PINKPANDA) :

Pink Panda Holdings, Inc . PINKPANDA/USD ($PINKPANDA) , a Delaware C-Corp, based in Chicago, creates a non-custodial, fully on-chain, mobile-first wallet as well as decentralized exchange (DEX) that will support up to 5x margin/leverage trading with a seamless, centralized-exchange feel starting on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Their utility token for the PinkPanda Exchange, $PINKPANDA was launched on May 29, 2021. The community continues to grow through its applications on Android and iOS.

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, "New to The Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.



