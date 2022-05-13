QQQ
Proactive news headlines including Twitter, Medallion Resources, Great Panther Mining, Irwin Naturals and Tribe Property Technologies

by Globe Newswire
May 13, 2022 12:32 PM | 3 min read

New York , May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Twitter deal 'on hold' says Musk after fake account revelation click here 
  • Outlook Therapeutics ends fiscal 2Q with $58.4M in cash as it ramps up pre-commercial activities for wet AMD treatment Lytenava click here
  • CareRx sustains positive 1Q EBITDA generation despite some sequential softness, Leede Jones Gable analysts say  click here 
  • Delta 9 Cannabis projects 1Q revenue of $12.4M-$12.6M, full results to come Monday  click here 
  • Emmaus Life Sciences says successfully expands market access to sickle cell treatment Endari in 1Q  click here 
  • Medallion Resources reveals plans for share consolidation to enable dual listing  click here 
  • Willow Biosciences says it is in position to capture value for shareholders in the coming biorevolution  click here 
  • MySize sees record 1Q revenue growth after February acquisition of omnichannel ecommerce platform Orgad  click here 
  • Maverix Metals sees 1Q revenue bump thanks to increased gold equivalent ounces sold; on track to meet 2022 guidance  click here 
  • TomaGold kicks off induced polarization survey on southern portion of Obalski property in Quebec  click here 
  • Harvest One Cannabis enters into supply agreement to sell LivRelief products on Spectrum Therapeutics' online medical store  click here 
  • Irwin Naturals advances into second state with license and supply agreement with New Mexico's Assurance Laboratories  click here 
  • Great Panther Mining working to improve gold output at Brazil mine as it unveils first quarter results  click here 
  • ElectraMeccanica Vehicles says 1Q revenue jumped over 400%  click here 
  • Guardforce AI says Handshake Networking subsidiary develops new cybersecurity marine scanning service  click here 
  • Bridgeline Digital reports 43% increase in 2Q revenue as customer base expands  click here 
  • Predictive Oncology reports sharply higher consolidated revenue in 1Q 2022  click here 
  • Tribe Property Technologies agrees to acquire Southview Property Management, strengthening its presence in the greater Vancouver region  click here 
  • Vuzix announces clean room certification for its M400 smart glasses click here

