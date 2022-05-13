Proactive news headlines including Twitter, Medallion Resources, Great Panther Mining, Irwin Naturals and Tribe Property Technologies

New York , May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Twitter deal 'on hold' says Musk after fake account revelation click here
- Outlook Therapeutics ends fiscal 2Q with $58.4M in cash as it ramps up pre-commercial activities for wet AMD treatment Lytenava click here
- CareRx sustains positive 1Q EBITDA generation despite some sequential softness, Leede Jones Gable analysts say click here
- Delta 9 Cannabis projects 1Q revenue of $12.4M-$12.6M, full results to come Monday click here
- Emmaus Life Sciences says successfully expands market access to sickle cell treatment Endari in 1Q click here
- Medallion Resources reveals plans for share consolidation to enable dual listing click here
- Willow Biosciences says it is in position to capture value for shareholders in the coming biorevolution click here
- MySize sees record 1Q revenue growth after February acquisition of omnichannel ecommerce platform Orgad click here
- Maverix Metals sees 1Q revenue bump thanks to increased gold equivalent ounces sold; on track to meet 2022 guidance click here
- TomaGold kicks off induced polarization survey on southern portion of Obalski property in Quebec click here
- Harvest One Cannabis enters into supply agreement to sell LivRelief products on Spectrum Therapeutics' online medical store click here
- Irwin Naturals advances into second state with license and supply agreement with New Mexico's Assurance Laboratories click here
- Great Panther Mining working to improve gold output at Brazil mine as it unveils first quarter results click here
- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles says 1Q revenue jumped over 400% click here
- Guardforce AI says Handshake Networking subsidiary develops new cybersecurity marine scanning service click here
- Bridgeline Digital reports 43% increase in 2Q revenue as customer base expands click here
- Predictive Oncology reports sharply higher consolidated revenue in 1Q 2022 click here
- Tribe Property Technologies agrees to acquire Southview Property Management, strengthening its presence in the greater Vancouver region click here
- Vuzix announces clean room certification for its M400 smart glasses click here
