Affinor Growers Enrolls for CanadaGAP Food Safety Certification

The CanadaGAP® program is open to companies involved in production, handling and brokerage of fresh fruits and vegetables who need to demonstrate to their customers that they are implementing food safety programs and/or following the CanadaGAP® manuals. This is another milestone for Affinor which completes the final phase of commercialization. The company has been focused on quality and timely delivery of strawberries to fresh local markets in Vancouver and is now focused on expansion to satisfy strong demand.

Affinor is in the process of permitting their new proprietary greenhouse, the "Atlantis", which will accommodate growing strawberries, romaine lettuce, kale, and spinach in soil or hydroponic at 8 levels. This is double the current 4-level towers substantially decreasing costs and increasing yield. Affinor plans to offer the most sustainable, automated, turnkey commercial solution reducing water use and using alternative energy. There are 40 solar cells currently installed with two Tesla Powerwall batteries to ensure the irrigation and air handling systems continue to function during power outages.

Affinor CEO - Nick Brusatore commented: "It's nice to see the years of vision finally sitting right in front of us. It's an honour for Me and My management team to make this a reality for all Affinorians. CanadaGAP is a final phase that opens all mainstream retailers with the highest regulatory food safe policy."

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol "AFI" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "RSSFF". Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits and vegetables in a sustainable manner. The Company is currently growing strawberries for local markets in its 15,000 square foot greenhouse in Abbotsford, BC.

