QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

GasLog Partners LP Declares Distributions on Series A, B and C Preference Units

by Globe Newswire
May 13, 2022 6:45 AM | 3 min read

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP ("GasLog Partners" or the "Partnership") GLOP today announced the quarterly distributions on its preference units as follows:

 DistributionRecord DatePayment Date
8.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units$0.5390625 per preference unitJune 8, 2022June 15, 2022
8.200% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units$0.5125 per preference unitJune 8, 2022June 15, 2022
8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units$0.53125 per preference unitJune 8, 2022June 15, 2022

Contacts: 

Robert Brinberg
Rose & Company
Phone: +1 212-517-0810

Email: gaslog@roseandco.com

About GasLog Partners 

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers. The Partnership's fleet consists of 14 LNG wholly-owned carriers as well as one vessel on a bareboat charter, with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership GLOP but has elected to be treated as a C corporation for U.S. income tax purposes and therefore its investors receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 with respect to any distributions declared and received. Visit GasLog Partners' website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.


Primary Logo

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsDividendsPress Releases