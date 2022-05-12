Fulcrum Therapeutics to Present Initial Data from Phase 1b Trial of FTX-6058 in Adults Living with Sickle Cell Disease at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress in Vienna, Austria

- FTX-6058 is the only oral hemoglobin F (HbF) inducer in clinical development



-Data will include initial HbF changes, safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and other pharmacodynamic measures from the ongoing 6 mg dose cohort of FTX-6058 in adults with sickle cell disease (SCD)

- Investor webcast to be hosted on June 10th at 8 a.m. EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc® FULC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that it will be presenting two posters at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress which will take place June 9-12, 2022, in Vienna, Austria. A third abstract has also been accepted for publication. The accepted abstracts are now available online through the EHA website at www.ehaweb.org.

"HbF is the only mechanism that has shown the ability to broadly improve clinical outcomes for patients with SCD— including anemia, vaso-occlusive crises, pain, fatigue, and acute chest syndrome," said Judy Dunn, Ph.D., president of research and development at Fulcrum. "This Phase 1b study was designed to provide proof-of-concept that FTX-6058 produces increases in HbF and could potentially be the first oral HbF inducer to address critical unmet needs in this population."

FTX-6058 is an investigational oral small-molecule Embryonic Ectoderm Development Inhibitor (EEDI) that has demonstrated robust induction of fetal hemoglobin (HbF) in human cells and animal models of sickle cell disease (SCD).





Clinically, in a multiple ascending dose (MAD) Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers, FTX-6058 induced HBG (hemoglobin subunit γ) mRNA in a dose-dependent manner. Translation of HBG mRNA is responsible for the production of HbF protein.



In addition to the poster presentation, Fulcrum will host a virtual investor event on June 10th at 8 a.m. EDT to review these initial FTX-6058 data and provide a program update.

Poster Presentation Information

Date: June 10, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. CEST/10:30 a.m. EDT

Title: Interim results of safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics from an ongoing

open-label study investigating FTX-6058 in adults living with sickle cell disease

Presenter: Julie Kanter, M.D., Director of the UAB Adult Sickle Cell Clinic and Associate Professor of Hematology and Oncology

Title: Inhibition of polycomb repressive complex 2 through EED induces fetal hemoglobin in healthy

and sickle cell disease models

Presenter: Billy Stuart, Ph.D., Fulcrum Therapeutics

Publication Information

Title: A Systematic Literature Review Describing Protective Effects of HbF in Sickle Cell Disease Outcomes

Authors: Olga Mitelman, J. Barry, J. Bernhard, P. Bruno, C. Morabito, S. Snedecor, S. Ronnebaum

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum's two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia. Fulcrum's proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit www.fulcrumtx.com and follow us on Twitter @FulcrumTx and LinkedIn.

