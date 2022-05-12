QQQ
ChampionX Declares Quarterly Dividend

by Globe Newswire
May 12, 2022 4:30 PM | 1 min read

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation CHX announced today its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on the company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share, to be paid on July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2022.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Investor Contact:
Byron Pope – byron.pope@championx.com – 281-602-0094

Media Contact:
John Breed – john.breed@championx.com – 281-403-3751


