AMC Networks to Participate in MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit

by Globe Newswire
May 12, 2022 4:30 PM | 2 min read

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. AMCX today announced that Matt Blank, Interim Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company's website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading "Investors". A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks AMCX is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, and the newest addition to its targeted streaming portfolio, the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and IFC Films. AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production, and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog, and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

Contacts

Investor Relations Corporate Communications
Nicholas Seibert (646) 740-5749 Georgia Juvelis (917) 542-6390
nicholas.seibert@amcnetworks.com georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com

