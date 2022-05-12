Proactive news headlines including Disney, Touchstone Exploration, Global Energy Metals, New Age Metals and CULT Food Science

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Walt Disney reports higher streaming services sign-ups unlike rival Netflix

Touchstone Exploration quarterly sales rise 28% boosted by oil and gas prices

Global Energy Metals CEO says shareholders expected to benefit greatly as electric revolution strengthens

New Age Metals eyeing busy months ahead as it advances 'green' agenda with two divisions

CULT Food Science hails cellular agriculture as ‘viable solution' to help combat global food insecurity

Manganese X Energy says positive PEA for its Battery Hill project includes an after-tax NPV 10% of $486M

Mandalay Resources reports strong Q1 results; EBITDA second highest in its history

CareRx Corporation says integration of new acquisitions and organic growth led to 108% jump in 1Q revenue

New Pacific Metals reports working capital of US$34.7 million at end of 3Q to advance Bolivia assets

Versus Systems enters strategic partnership with Red Moon Marketing

Jushi Holdings expands retail footprint in California with 32nd store opening

Hapbee Technologies reports 246% surge in subscriber numbers in Q1

Mindset Pharma progresses plans for clinical trials of its advanced pre-clinical psychedelic MSP-1014

Fobi AI signs LOI to acquire intellectual property and assets related to retail price comparison app and data intelligence platform Basket

Royal Fox Gold hits high-grade gold at its Philibert deposit in Quebec

ORAGIN Foods says subsidiary Future of Cheese's plant-based product line earns organic certification in US, Canada, EU

BioHarvest Sciences reveals unique composition profile of cannabis products suitable for medical and food and beverage applications

Electric Royalties closes previously announced marketed public offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,450,000

Thesis Gold plans expansive 50,000-metre drill program at Ranch

