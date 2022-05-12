Acrow Names Gordon Scott Vice President Business Development and Operations at Acrow Canada

PARSIPPANY, N.J. and TORONTO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, today announced the promotion of Gordon Scott to Vice President Business Development and Operations at Acrow Canada. In this new role, Scott will take on the broader responsibility of managing strategic aspects of Acrow Canada and work closely with the executive management team to drive the continued growth of the Acrow Group as a whole. He is based in Acrow Canada's Toronto office and will report to Russ Parisi, Vice President and General Manager North America at Acrow.



"Gordon has been instrumental to the growth and development of the organization within the Canadian market," said Parisi. "During his tenure as Director of Sales and Operations, Gordon has been a driving force in reshaping and setting direction of our Canadian business. His knowledge and talent in engineering and a deep commitment to the team continues to be a cornerstone to our collective success."

Added Bill Killeen, Acrow CEO, "Gordon's well-deserved promotion reflects his tremendous success in expanding our business throughout Canada. His engineering expertise and extensive operations experience have given him the background necessary to advance Acrow Canada's position as the premier provider of modular bridging solutions throughout the country."

"I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to support the infrastructure needs of Canadians with high-quality bridging solutions," said Scott. "It is an honor to work with the entire Acrow team, each of whom has a strong commitment to service excellence."

Since joining Acrow in 2012, Scott has held positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as Director of Operations and Sales. He began his career as a structural engineer with Delcan, a Parsons Company. Scott received a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Western University and is a Licensed Professional Engineer.

About Acrow

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

