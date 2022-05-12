Colorado State University Global Names Dr. Sandy Jones Vice President of Strategic Engagement

Aurora, Colo., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) President Pamela Toney has named Dr. Sandy Jones as the institution's new Vice President of Strategic Engagement. Her appointment was effective as of May 1. In her role, Dr. Jones will drive the university's brand and reputation management, grow strategic partnerships with organizations at regional and national levels, and guide an impactful and seamless enrollment experience for prospective students.

As VP of Strategic Engagement, Dr. Jones will oversee marketing, communications, external relations, alumni relations, strategic partnerships, and enrollment. Her appointment signals CSU Global's increased focus on strengthening its ties in the community and developing partnerships with a variety of organizations from industry employers to service nonprofits, elevating opportunities for both its students and stakeholders.

"Since Dr. Jones first joined us, she has been a catalyst for positive change, innovation, and high levels of performance. She embodies all of the attributes needed for this position, as well as brings a wealth of experience in higher education," said CSU Global President Pamela Toney. "Our goal is to build and expand our relationships with community and industry partners to provide the best possible experience for our students, staff, faculty, and alumni. Dr. Jones is the right person to lead the charge."

Dr. Jones joined CSU Global in 2020 as the Director of Communications and External Relations, where she drove the university's media and community relations, as well as internal communications. Dr. Jones began her career at the University of Southern California, overseeing student life on campus, and she continued this work at the University of California, Irvine where she served as Executive Director of all student fee-funded services and programs. From there, Dr. Jones transitioned to leadership of the community and local government relations office at UC Irvine where she earned several awards for her community engagement work, including two awards of excellence from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education and a Golden Hub of Innovation award from a regional government association.

"I am eager to take on this new role and continue to spread awareness of our university among students and potential partners on a global scale," said Dr. Jones. "I would like to thank President Toney and the CSU Global community for this opportunity. I look forward to building more opportunities for alumni to mentor our students, partnering with the business community to become co-creators of their talent, and expanding awareness of CSU Global's many unique offerings. I am proud to be part of an institution that makes earning a degree possible for so many first-generation students and lifelong learners, and puts students' success at the forefront of every decision."

A long-time supporter of the community, Dr. Jones holds several memberships in Aurora- and Denver-based organizations. She is currently in the 2021-2022 cohort of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce Leadership Denver, and is on the Board of Directors of The Butterfly Foundation, a nonprofit that aids those who have undergone tragedy and hardship. In addition to other accolades, Dr. Jones was honored as "Top 40 Under 40 to Watch" in 2012 by OC Metro magazine.

Dr. Jones earned a B.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, where she graduated magna cum laude from the honors program; an M.Ed. from the University of Southern California, where she also earned a "Remarkable Woman Award;" and a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration & Policy from University of California, Riverside, where she was a Chancellor's Distinguished Fellow.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

