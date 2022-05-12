Alternative Products Expo Set for Medellin, Colombia's Plaza Mayor on May 21-22

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- via CannabisNewsWire -- Following numerous successful events in North America, the Alternative Products Expo comes to Medellin, Colombia, on May 21-22 at Plaza Mayor. Alternative Products Expo Colombia will feature 50-plus expert speakers, over 125 exhibitors and more than 1,000 of the most innovative and cutting-edge products within the alternative products space today.



The Alternative Products Expo is a one-of-a-kind business networking event featuring all categories of innovative products and services currently disrupting traditional markets. The alternative product category typically includes herbals, CBD and other cannabis derivatives, vape products, cannabis accessories, hemp products, energy boosters and dietary supplements, among others.

The Alternative Products Expo includes keynotes, panels and workshops featuring industry experts who share their insights and educate those who attend about the latest trends in the alternative products ecosystem. Among topics on the agenda are:

Let's Talk about Cannabis and Sports

FDA Enforcement Pitfalls to Avoid When Entering the U.S. Market

Medical Cannabis - Scientific Evidence

Production, Extraction, and Industrialization of Hemp in South America

The Science Behind Cannabis Products for Pets

Cannabis Agriculture in South America

Event sponsors include some of the biggest brands in the Latin America market alternative product space, including JuicyFields.io, Miami Ice / Fuggin 8, Cake, 3Chi, Trinity Hemp, LightFire, EZ Delta 8 Wholesale, and many more.

Alternative Products Expo Colombia will also include virtually unlimited networking opportunities. Traders, vendors, researchers and new businesses can connect with established suppliers of alternative products and build relationships that will contribute to the long-term success of their companies and projects.

To purchase tickets, see accommodations near the expo venue, arrange exhibit space or get more information, please visit https://altproexpo.com/colombia/

About Alternative Products Expo

Alternative Products Expo, formerly USA CBD Expo, is a production of ZJ Events. Our founders were once exhibitors who, after attending countless trade show events, saw an opportunity to build upon their experience and create an event that combined the best they had seen, with their own notion of what was missing in these business gatherings. By bringing the alternative community together, we seek to provide industry professionals from all corners of the market with an immersive and unique opportunity for networking and business expansion.

