Finovate Announces Additional Details of Next Week's FinovateSpring 2022 Event

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- More than 1,100 senior executives from financial institutions around the world are expected to be in attendance at the FinovateSpring 2022 conference on May 18-20 in San Francisco. Finovate's first in-person, West Coast fintech event since 2019 will feature live product demos from 50-plus fintech solutions providers and over 100 speakers.

Finovate conferences are well known for drawing audiences of senior-level executives and fintech innovators, as well as delivering expert speakers and presenters who offer strategic insight into the future of the financial industry. Sessions and panels provide curated content in a highly effective format of fast-paced, short, sharp sessions.

Speakers at FinovateSpring 2022 include Peggy Mangot, Operating Partner for PayPal Ventures; Kathryn Petralia, co-founder of Kabbage; Jeremy K. Balkin, Global Head of FinTech and Innovation for Wholesale Payments at JPMorgan Chase; Zac Maufe, Head of Retail Banking at Google; Jason Wilk, co-founder and CEO of Dave®; Brinda Bhattacharjee, COO & Head of Partnerships for Transaction Banking at Goldman Sachs; and many other senior execs at financial institutions as well as fintech innovators and companies that invest in them.

Dozens of panels, sessions and keynotes will address the most critical challenges facing the financial services industry, including How to Win the War for Fintech Talent, Why Digital Transformation Projects Generally Fail – And How To Make Sure Yours Doesn't, The Three Cs of Innovation, 21st Century Lending - Harnessing New Tech To Meet The Changing Needs Of Consumers & Small Businesses, Financial Crime & Cyber Threats – How New Technology Can Change The Game, and many more.

FinovateSpring 2022 also means unparalleled networking opportunities to connect directly to innovators behind the most exciting tech in finance. Meet leading fintechs, platform players, financial institutions, regulators and investors redefining the future of financial services around the world. The unique high-impact networking sessions and 1-on-1 meetings are the heart of Finovate conferences, and the event's innovative matchmaking tool makes it easier than ever to search, find and engage with the people who can move your business forward.

Understanding the importance of providing virtual access to as much conference content as possible, FinovateSpring will offer digital passes to the event so anyone can join from anywhere in the world. For in-person registration or to secure a digital pass, please visit https://informaconnect.com/finovatespring/booking-options.

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information visit www.finovate.com.

