AgroFresh Solutions to Participate in the BMO Capital Markets Global Farm to Market Conference

PHILADELPHIA, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. AGFS, a global AgTech innovator providing a range of solutions, digital technologies and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce, announced today that its management team, including Clinton Lewis, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, and Graham Miao, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the BMO Capital Markets Global Farm to Market Conference and meet with investors on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Interested parties are encouraged to contact their BMO salesperson for meeting availability.



The Company will host a fireside chat on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11:00 am ET. The presentation and related materials will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible in the investor relations section of AgroFresh's website at www.agrofresh.com.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh AGFS is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to reduce food loss/waste and conserve the planet's resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

