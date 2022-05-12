Proterra to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May and June 2022

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc PTRA, a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced members of Proterra's management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:

The BofA Securities 29 th Annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference in Boston, Mass. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference in Boston, Mass. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. UBS' Virtual Global Truck, Commercial Vehicle and Powertrain Conference and ZEV Day on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Bernstein's 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York, N.Y. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference in New York, N.Y. on Monday, June 6, 2022.

The Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, Mass. on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Deutsche Bank's 2022 Global Auto Industry Conference in New York, N.Y. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The Credit Suisse 2022 Mobility Forum to be held virtually on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

The Fox Advisors 2022 Transportation Technology Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About Proterra

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com

Investor Contact Proterra Investor Relations IR@proterra.com Media Contact Proterra Corporate Communications PR@proterra.com