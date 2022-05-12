METRO Inc. Joins the Stingray Retail Media Network

MONTREAL, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. RAY RAY.B))), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that METRO Inc. MRU has joined the Stingray Retail Media Network. Under the agreement, Stingray will be responsible for exclusive sales representation of all in-store digital audio advertising within approximately 1,100 METRO network of food stores under several banners in Quebec and Ontario including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as drugstores primarily under Jean Coutu and Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners.



Retail-based digital audio advertising enables brands to connect and remain top of mind with highly qualified consumers during their in-store shopping journey. The addition of METRO network further extends the Stingray Retail Media Network's scale by enabling brands to reach customers through contextually relevant audio messages that are digitally ad-served (directly or programmatically) via Stingray's proprietary streaming media technology.



"The addition of approximately 1,100 METRO's food and pharmacy locations across Quebec and Ontario add tremendous scale to our growing retail media network, and exciting new advertising opportunities for brands looking to access high-intent shoppers within Metro brick and mortar retail environments," said Ryan Fuss, Senior Vice President, Stingray Advertising. "We're thrilled to be partnering with this iconic Canadian retailer and look forward to building strong connections between their customers and brands through the power of retail-based digital audio advertising."



"METRO is already partnering with Stringray for in-store audio purposes and this is a natural evolution of our retail media capabilities. With this agreement, Stingray will now serve our grocery and pharmacy stores with relevant ads that will aim to improve the in-store customer experience and drive better conversion for brands," said Alain Tadros, Vice President of marketing, METRO.

The Stingray Retail Media Network officially launched across Ontario Metro banner locations in November 2021 and is expanding within Quebec locations throughout Q2 2022.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray RAY RAY.B))) is a leading global music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com

