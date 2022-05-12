Sotherly Hotels Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. SOHO, ("Sotherly" or the "Company"), a self-managed and self-administered lodging real estate investment trust (a "REIT"), today reported its consolidated results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company's results include the following*:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2019 ($ in thousands except per share data) Total revenue $ 38,353 $ 22,636 $ 47,390 Net loss attributable to common stockholders (2,508 ) (9,065 ) (1,654 ) EBITDA 9,453 3,290 11,163 Hotel EBITDA 9,975 4,201 13,172 FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 1,773 (4,800 ) 3,988 Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 1,246 (4,688 ) 4,944 Net loss per common share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.12 ) FFO per common share and unit $ 0.10 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.26 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit $ 0.07 $ (0.30 ) $ 0.32

(*) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), hotel EBITDA, funds from operations ("FFO") available to common stockholders and unitholders, adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders, FFO per common share and unit and adjusted FFO per common share and unit are non-GAAP financial measures. See further discussion of these non-GAAP measures, including definitions related thereto, and reconciliations to net income (loss) later in this press release. The Company is the sole general partner of Sotherly Hotels LP, a Delaware limited partnership (the "Operating Partnership"), and all references in this release to the "Company", "Sotherly", "we", "us" and "our" refer to Sotherly Hotels Inc., its Operating Partnership and its subsidiaries and predecessors, unless the context otherwise requires or it is otherwise indicated.

HIGHLIGHTS

RevPAR . While room revenue per available room ("RevPAR") for the Company's composite portfolio, which includes the rooms participating in our rental programs at the Hyde Resort & Residences and the Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences, increased to $100.89 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $66.14 in the comparable period in 2021, it was 17.2% below RevPAR of $121.86 for the comparable period in 2019. Changes in RevPAR were driven by an increase in the average daily rate ("ADR") to $187.23 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $158.40 for the comparable period in 2021. ADR for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was 7.5% higher than ADR for the comparable period in 2019. RevPAR for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was also driven by an increase in occupancy to 53.9% from 41.8% in the comparable 2021 period. However, occupancy for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was still 16.0% below the 69.9% occupancy achieved during the comparable 2019 period.

Total revenue increased to approximately $38.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from approximately $22.6 million during the comparable period in 2021. Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 19.1% below total revenue of approximately $47.4 million during the comparable 2019 period. Common Dividends . As approved by its Board of Directors, the Company has suspended its regular quarterly cash dividend in order to preserve liquidity. Accordingly, the Company did not pay a dividend on its common stock and common units for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the situation and assess future quarterly common dividend declarations. Per the terms of the Company's preferred stock, the Company cannot make any common dividend payments unless full cumulative distributions have been declared and paid for past distribution periods for each series of preferred stock.

. As approved by its Board of Directors, the Company has suspended its regular quarterly cash dividend in order to preserve liquidity. Accordingly, the Company did not pay a dividend on its common stock and common units for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Board of Directors will continue to monitor the situation and assess future quarterly common dividend declarations. Per the terms of the Company's preferred stock, the Company cannot make any common dividend payments unless full cumulative distributions have been declared and paid for past distribution periods for each series of preferred stock. Hotel EBITDA . The Company increased production of Hotel EBITDA to approximately $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from approximately $4.2 million during the comparable period in 2021. Hotel EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was approximately $3.2 million below the Hotel EBITDA generated in the comparable 2019 period.

. The Company increased production of Hotel EBITDA to approximately $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from approximately $4.2 million during the comparable period in 2021. Hotel EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was approximately $3.2 million below the Hotel EBITDA generated in the comparable 2019 period. Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders. For the three-month period ending March 31, 2022, adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders improved 126.6%, or approximately $5.9 million, over the three months ended March 31, 2021, from a deficit of approximately $4.7 million to a surplus of approximately $1.2 million.



Dave Folsom, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sotherly Hotels Inc., commented, "Although the first six weeks of the quarter were challenging, due to COVID-themed impacts, we have since seen a significant rebound in hotel demand across all of our markets, and as a result, quarterly operating performance for the first quarter of 2022 far exceeded our expectations. Leisure demand remained strong in the quarter and we also saw long dormant group and business travel bookings begin to improve. The pace of group bookings remains strong and we see future bookings stretching well into 2023. As demand continues to improve, room rates have proven to be an outsized component of RevPAR. In the quarter, our portfolio's ADR increased 18.2% over the first quarter of 2021 and was 7.5% higher than ADR in the first quarter of 2019. We believe positive rate pressure will continue in the coming quarters and will help drive growth in hotel EBITDA margins. Given these factors, we remain optimistic about the pace of our industry's recovery and the outlook for Sotherly."

ESTIMATED CHANGE IN CASH

The Company estimates the cash generated from its portfolio for the second quarter to range between approximately $1.50 million to $1.80 million based on the following assumptions:

Hotel-level positive cash flow for the quarter of approximately $13.35 million to $13.60 million;

Corporate-level G&A cash use of $1.50 million;

Capital expenditures of approximately $2.00 million to $2.05 million;

Scheduled aggregate debt service of approximately $6.30 million for the quarter; and

Other incremental reductions of principal and deferred interest of approximately $2.00 million.



Balance Sheet/Liquidity

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $30.3 million of available cash and cash equivalents, of which approximately $10.1 million was reserved for real estate taxes, insurance, capital improvements and certain other expenses or otherwise restricted. The Company had principal balances, net of approximately $365.7 million in outstanding debt, including mortgage and secured and unsecured principal balances, at a weighted average interest rate of approximately 4.71%.

2022 Outlook

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects Composite RevPAR to be down approximately 1.0% compared to the second quarter of 2019, much improved from the second quarter of 2021. Due to the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on travel, the Company is unable to provide additional guidance for 2022.

Portfolio Update

On February 10, 2022, the Company closed the sale of the Sheraton Louisville Riverside hotel. There were no net proceeds from the sale.

On November 30, 2021, Raleigh Hotel Associates, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an affiliate of the Company, entered into a real estate sale agreement to sell the DoubleTree by Hilton Raleigh-Brownstone University hotel located in Raleigh, North Carolina to CS Acquisition Vehicle, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, for a purchase price of $42.0 million. The Company intends to use any net cash proceeds from the sale of the hotel to repay the existing mortgage on the property, repay a portion of the secured notes with Kemmons Wilson, make any required distribution on the Company's preferred stock related to maintaining the Company's REIT status, and for general corporate purposes. The closing of the sale of the hotel is subject to various customary closing conditions, including the accuracy of representations and warranties through closing, and conditions related to the termination of hotel agreements and leases. On February 28, 2022, we entered into an amendment to the real estate sale agreement whereby: (i) the due diligence period expired effective upon the execution of the amendment; and (ii) the buyer's earnest money deposit in the amount of $800,000 in cash was required to be deposited with the escrow agent no later than March 2, 2022. The buyer exercised an option to extend closing for an additional 30 days in exchange for an additional cash deposit of $800,000, with the closing date now set for June 1, 2022.

Earnings Call/Webcast

Financial Tables Follow

SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Investment in hotel properties, net $ 372,629,466 $ 375,885,224 Investment in hotel properties held for sale, net 11,806,536 22,870,487 Cash and cash equivalents 20,184,327 13,166,883 Restricted cash 10,137,452 12,411,654 Accounts receivable, net 3,959,215 4,822,187 Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets 7,129,479 6,894,228 TOTAL ASSETS $ 425,846,475 $ 436,050,663 LIABILITIES Mortgage loans, net $ 338,831,497 $ 351,170,883 Secured notes, net 19,237,289 19,128,330 Unsecured notes, net 7,609,934 7,609,934 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 38,087,621 35,960,293 Advance deposits 1,842,634 1,552,942 Dividends and distributions payable 4,114,176 4,125,351 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 409,723,151 $ 419,547,733 Commitments and contingencies — — EQUITY Sotherly Hotels Inc. stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 11,000,000 shares authorized: 8.0% Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock, 1,497,100 and 1,510,000 shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation preference $43,415,900 and $43,035,000, at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 14,971 15,100 7.875% Series C cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock, 1,375,010 and 1,384,610 shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation preference $39,789,357 and $39,385,669, at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 13,750 13,846 8.25% Series D cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock, 1,165,000 and 1,165,000 shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation preference $33,930,625 and $33,329,922, at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 11,650 11,650 Common stock, par value $0.01, 69,000,000 shares authorized, 17,849,101 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 17,441,058 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021. 178,491 174,410 Additional paid-in capital 178,028,889 177,651,954 Unearned ESOP shares (3,032,851 ) (3,083,398 ) Distributions in excess of retained earnings (154,171,027 ) (153,521,704 ) Total Sotherly Hotels Inc. stockholders' equity 21,043,873 21,261,858 Noncontrolling interest (4,920,549 ) (4,758,928 ) TOTAL EQUITY 16,123,324 16,502,930 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 425,846,475 $ 436,050,663

SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 REVENUE Rooms department $ 24,853,385 $ 15,493,604 Food and beverage department 5,617,736 1,543,240 Other operating departments 7,881,482 5,598,688 Total revenue 38,352,603 22,635,532 EXPENSES Hotel operating expenses Rooms department 5,949,757 3,996,617 Food and beverage department 3,880,617 910,264 Other operating departments 2,484,107 1,938,877 Indirect 16,063,361 11,589,077 Total hotel operating expenses 28,377,842 18,434,835 Depreciation and amortization 4,565,072 4,982,015 Gain on disposal of assets (29,542 ) — Corporate general and administrative 1,514,027 1,300,958 Total hotel operating expenses 34,427,399 24,717,808 NET OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 3,925,204 (2,082,276 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (5,713,205 ) (5,919,523 ) Interest income 24,448 38,599 Unrealized gain on hedging activities 962,263 390,185 Net loss before income taxes (801,290 ) (7,573,015 ) Income tax provision (9,654 ) (2,609 ) Net loss (810,944 ) (7,575,624 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 161,621 699,539 Net loss attributable to the Company (649,323 ) (6,876,085 ) Declared and undeclared distributions to preferred stockholders (1,936,617 ) (2,188,910 ) Gain on extinguishment of preferred stock 78,175 — Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,507,765 ) $ (9,064,995 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ (0.15 ) $ (0.62 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 17,169,532 14,615,720

SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

KEY OPERATING METRICS

(unaudited)

The following tables illustrate the key operating metrics for the three months ended March 31, 2022, 2021 and 2019, respectively, for the Company's wholly-owned properties ("actual" portfolio metrics), accordingly, the actual data does not include the participating condominium hotel rooms of the Hyde Resort & Residences and the Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences. The eleven wholly-owned properties in the portfolio that were under the Company's control during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the corresponding periods in 2021 and 2019 are considered same-store properties ("same-store" portfolio metrics). Accordingly, the same-store data does not reflect the performance of the Sheraton Louisville Riverside which was sold in February 2022. The composite portfolio metrics represent the Company's wholly-owned properties and the participating condominium hotel rooms at the Hyde Resort & Residences and the Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences, during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the corresponding periods in 2021 and 2019. The same-store (composite) portfolio metrics includes all properties with the exceptions of the Sheraton Louisville Riverside and the Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences, during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the corresponding periods in 2021 and 2019.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2019 Actual Portfolio Metrics Occupancy % 53.7 % 41.1 % 70.1 % ADR $ 168.12 $ 132.78 $ 165.57 RevPAR $ 90.36 $ 54.55 $ 116.01 Same-Store Portfolio Metrics Occupancy % 53.9 % 40.7 % 71.0 % ADR $ 170.01 $ 135.82 $ 167.98 RevPAR $ 91.60 $ 55.23 $ 119.33 Composite Portfolio Metrics Occupancy % 53.9 % 41.8 % 69.9 % ADR $ 187.23 $ 158.40 $ 174.24 RevPAR $ 100.89 $ 66.14 $ 121.86 Same-Store (Composite) Portfolio Metrics Occupancy % 54.1 % 41.3 % 70.8 % ADR $ 180.61 $ 152.95 $ 176.90 RevPAR $ 97.72 $ 63.23 $ 125.32

SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(unaudited)

The following tables illustrate the key operating metrics for the three months ended March 31, 2022, 2021 and 2019, respectively, for each of the Company's wholly-owned properties during each respective reporting period, irrespective of ownership percentage during any period.

Occupancy

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q1 2019 The DeSoto

Savannah, Georgia 62.0 % 41.4 % 63.8 % DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront

Jacksonville, Florida 64.5 % 56.5 % 83.0 % DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel

Laurel, Maryland 47.8 % 46.9 % 61.3 % DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 56.0 % 42.2 % 64.9 % DoubleTree by Hilton Raleigh Brownstone – University

Raleigh, North Carolina 47.3 % 28.8 % 71.9 % DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach

Hollywood, Florida 63.4 % 40.9 % 78.3 % Georgian Terrace

Atlanta, Georgia 48.9 % 36.7 % 75.3 % Hotel Alba Tampa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tampa, Florida 81.1 % 69.0 % 79.7 % Hotel Ballast Wilmington, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Wilmington, North Carolina 43.1 % 33.6 % 62.4 % Hyatt Centric Arlington

Arlington, Virginia 43.8 % 37.1 % 73.0 % The Whitehall

Houston, Texas 36.3 % 15.9 % 64.6 % Hyde Resort & Residences (1)

Hollywood Beach, Florida 62.2 % 58.5 % 67.7 % Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences (1)

Hollywood Beach, Florida 51.3 % 43.4 % - All properties weighted average 54.1 % 41.3 % 70.8 % (1) Reflects only those condominium units participating in our rental program for the period.

ADR

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q1 2019 The DeSoto

Savannah, Georgia $ 200.95 $ 148.92 $ 180.28 DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront

Jacksonville, Florida $ 148.26 $ 122.22 $ 146.30 DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel

Laurel, Maryland $ 105.50 $ 95.68 $ 109.61 DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania $ 114.79 $ 96.15 $ 125.43 DoubleTree by Hilton Raleigh Brownstone – University

Raleigh, North Carolina $ 141.13 $ 93.29 $ 136.22 DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach

Hollywood, Florida $ 253.85 $ 204.31 $ 231.09 Georgian Terrace

Atlanta, Georgia $ 191.54 $ 174.55 $ 249.49 Hotel Alba Tampa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tampa, Florida $ 187.56 $ 165.07 $ 143.83 Hotel Ballast Wilmington, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Wilmington, North Carolina $ 165.53 $ 130.64 $ 137.75 Hyatt Centric Arlington

Arlington, Virginia $ 158.05 $ 104.09 $ 176.47 The Whitehall

Houston, Texas $ 145.64 $ 113.31 $ 146.15 Hyde Resort & Residences (1)

Hollywood Beach, Florida $ 505.41 $ 456.89 $ 334.37 Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences (1)

Hollywood Beach, Florida $ 455.52 $ 426.82 $ - All properties weighted average $ 176.90 $ 152.95 $ 174.24 (1) Reflects only those condominium units participating in our rental program for the period.

RevPAR

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q1 2019 The DeSoto

Savannah, Georgia $ 124.54 $ 61.72 $ 114.94 DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront

Jacksonville, Florida $ 95.60 $ 69.09 $ 121.38 DoubleTree by Hilton Laurel

Laurel, Maryland $ 50.46 $ 44.83 $ 67.21 DoubleTree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania $ 64.31 $ 40.53 $ 81.45 DoubleTree by Hilton Raleigh Brownstone – University

Raleigh, North Carolina $ 66.71 $ 26.89 $ 97.91 DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach

Hollywood, Florida $ 160.95 $ 83.59 $ 180.89 Georgian Terrace

Atlanta, Georgia $ 93.64 $ 64.12 $ 187.75 Hotel Alba Tampa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tampa, Florida $ 152.11 $ 113.94 $ 114.67 Hotel Ballast Wilmington, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Wilmington, North Carolina $ 71.35 $ 43.93 $ 86.00 Hyatt Centric Arlington

Arlington, Virginia $ 69.27 $ 38.66 $ 128.87 The Whitehall

Houston, Texas $ 52.88 $ 17.97 $ 94.37 Hyde Resort & Residences (1)

Hollywood Beach, Florida $ 314.39 $ 267.47 $ 226.23 Hyde Beach House Resort & Residences (1)

Hollywood Beach, Florida $ 233.50 $ 185.08 $ - $ 97.72 $ 63.23 $ 125.32 (1) Reflects only those condominium units participating in our rental program for the period.

SOTHERLY HOTELS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO

FFO, Adjusted FFO, EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net loss $ (810,944 ) $ (7,575,624 ) Depreciation and amortization - real estate 4,550,376 4,964,515 Distributions to preferred stockholders (1,936,617 ) (2,188,910 ) Gain on disposal of assets (29,542 ) — FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 1,773,273 $ (4,800,019 ) Amortization 14,696 17,500 ESOP and stock - based compensation 420,161 485,047 Unrealized gain on hedging activities (962,263 ) (390,185 ) Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 1,245,867 $ (4,687,657 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding,

basic 17,169,532 14,615,720 Weighted average number of non-controlling units 1,133,720 1,166,440 Weighted average number of shares and units

outstanding, basic 18,303,252 15,782,160 FFO per common share and unit $ 0.10 $ (0.30 ) Adjusted FFO per common share and unit $ 0.07 $ (0.30 )





Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net loss $ (810,944 ) $ (7,575,624 ) Interest expense 5,713,205 5,919,523 Interest income (24,448 ) (38,599 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 9,654 2,609 Depreciation and amortization 4,565,072 4,982,015 EBITDA 9,452,539 3,289,924 Gain on disposal of assets (29,542 ) — Subtotal 9,422,997 3,289,924 Corporate general and administrative 1,514,027 1,300,958 Unrealized gain on hedging activities (962,263 ) (390,185 ) Hotel EBITDA $ 9,974,761 $ 4,200,697

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers the non-GAAP financial measures of FFO (including FFO per share), Adjusted FFO, EBITDA and hotel EBITDA to be key supplemental measures of the Company's performance and could be considered along with, not alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of the Company's performance. These measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") or amounts available for the Company's discretionary use and should not be considered alternative measures of net income, cash flows from operations or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP.

FFO

Industry analysts and investors use Funds from Operations ("FFO"), as a supplemental operating performance measure of an equity REIT. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO, as defined by NAREIT, represents net income or loss determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding extraordinary items as defined under GAAP and gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, plus certain non-cash items such as real estate asset depreciation and amortization or impairment, stock compensation costs and after adjustment for any noncontrolling interest from unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many investors and analysts have considered the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by itself.

The Company considers FFO to be a useful measure of adjusted net income (loss) for reviewing comparative operating and financial performance because we believe FFO is most directly comparable to net income (loss), which remains the primary measure of performance, because by excluding gains or losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization, FFO assists in comparing the operating performance of a company's real estate between periods or as compared to different companies. Although FFO is intended to be a REIT industry standard, other companies may not calculate FFO in the same manner as we do, and investors should not assume that FFO as reported by us is comparable to FFO as reported by other REITs.

Adjusted FFO

The Company presents adjusted FFO, including adjusted FFO per share and unit, which adjusts for certain additional items that are not in NAREIT's definition of FFO including changes in deferred income taxes, any unrealized gain (loss) on hedging instruments or warrant derivative, loan impairment losses, losses on early extinguishment of debt, gains on extinguishment of preferred stock, aborted offering costs, loan modification fees, franchise termination costs, costs associated with the departure of executive officers, litigation settlement, over-assessed real estate taxes on appeal, management contract termination costs, operating asset depreciation and amortization, change in control gains or losses, ESOP and stock compensation expenses and acquisition transaction costs. We exclude these items as we believe it allows for meaningful comparisons between periods and among other REITs and is more indicative than FFO of the on-going performance of our business and assets. Our calculation of adjusted FFO may be different from similar measures calculated by other REITs.

EBITDA

The Company believes that excluding the effect of non-operating expenses and non-cash charges, and the portion of those items related to unconsolidated entities, all of which are also based on historical cost accounting and may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance, can help eliminate the accounting effects of depreciation and financing decisions and facilitate comparisons of core operating profitability between periods and between REITs, even though EBITDA also does not represent an amount that accrued directly to shareholders.

Hotel EBITDA

The Company defines hotel EBITDA as net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) income tax provision or benefit, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) impairment of long-lived assets or investments, (6) gains and losses on disposal of assets, (7) gains and losses on involuntary conversions of assets, (8) unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments not included in other comprehensive income, (9) loss on early debt extinguishment, (10) gain on exercise of development right, (11) corporate general and administrative expense, and (12) other operating revenue not related to our wholly-owned portfolio. We believe this provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which our wholly-owned hotels and its operators have direct control. We believe hotel EBITDA provides investors with supplemental information on the on-going operational performance of our hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis. The Company's calculation of hotel EBITDA may be different from similar measures calculated by other REITs.

