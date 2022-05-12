IDEX Biometrics partners with Verisoft to accelerate biometric smart card adoption

Oslo, Norway - 12 May 2022 - IDEX Biometrics ASA announces collaboration with payment software provider Verisoft A.S. for commercialization of biometric payment solutions in EMEA and globally. Verisoft delivers end-to-end smart card issuance solutions, ranging from personalization software, digital payment solutions, card management and loyalty systems across 32 markets, and has delivered EMV solutions to more than 100 banks, working with leading card vendors such as AustriaCard, G+D, IDEMIA, Kona I and TAG Systems.

Catharina Eklof, CCO of IDEX Biometrics, says, "IDEX collaboration with Verisoft will bring biometric card solutions to market for issuers and personalization bureaus at optimized costs and will broaden our positioning in the ecosystem. We are excited to partner with Verisoft to deliver a holistic and agile approach to biometric solution standards, securing seamless customer payment experiences.'

Onur Alver, CEO of Verisoft states, "Our collaboration with IDEX Biometrics will provide banks and other card issuers access to the next level of secure payment cards, as we expect adoption to accelerate as of 2022. We are delighted to partner with IDEX Biometrics in offering the highest performing fingerprint authentication solutions for smart cards".

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA IDBA is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About Verisoft

Verisoft, dedicated to developing innovative solutions that meet and go beyond the ever-changing software needs of the payments industry. Beyond card payments technologies, Verisoft's expertise and know-how encompasses POS Software and Integration, Fraud Monitoring and Prevention Systems, Loyalty Applications, Card Issuance/Personalization and Cyber Security Hardware. With the advent of the new digital age, Verisoft has been particularly concentrating on trailblazer R&D projects that, on one hand, involve IOS & Android Mobile Applications and Cloud-Based Systems, and on the other, integrate novel technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Wearable Payment Technologies, IOT and Robotics into the future of payment system solutions.

For more information, visit www.verisoftgroup.com

