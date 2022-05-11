Stella-Jones Reports Director Election Results

MONTREAL, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. SJ ("Stella-Jones" or the "Company") today announced its director election results following its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting"), held this morning.
All of the nominees proposed as directors in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2022 were elected to the Board of Directors of Stella-Jones by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders at the Meeting or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes for
|Votes Withheld
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Robert Coallier
|51,252,589
|99.82
|91,581
|0.18
|Anne E. Giardini
|51,240,787
|99.80
|103,383
|0.20
|Rhodri J. Harries
|51,113,363
|99.55
|230,807
|0.45
|Karen Laflamme
|51,203,223
|99.73
|140,947
|0.27
|Katherine A. Lehman
|51,227,224
|99.77
|116,946
|0.23
|James A. Manzi, Jr.
|51,223,793
|99.77
|120,377
|0.23
|Douglas Muzyka
|50,258,377
|97.89
|1,085,793
|2.11
|Sara O'Brien
|51,256,784
|99.83
|87,386
|0.17
|Simon Pelletier
|49,110,385
|95.65
|2,233,785
|4.35
|Éric Vachon
|51,239,659
|99.80
|104,511
|0.20
Additionally, the advisory vote on executive compensation (Say on Pay) received 96.68% approval.
Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT STELLA-JONES
Stella-Jones Inc. SJ is North America's leading producer of pressure-treated wood products. It supplies all the continent's major electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with wood utility poles and North America's Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones also provides industrial products, which include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing the Canadian market through its national manufacturing and distribution network. The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
