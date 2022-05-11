Proactive headlines including Mobilum Technologies, Fabled Copper, Casa Minerals, Ridgeline Minerals and Electric Royalties

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:



Mobilum Technologies inks services agreement with crypto giant Binance to allow it to leverage its payments infrastructure click here

Fabled Copper Corp unveils geophysical survey results from Davis Keays Eagle Vein area of BC copper project click here

Casa Minerals starts drill program at Congress gold mine for the first time after 30 years click here

Ridgeline Minerals kicks off Phase V drilling at its Selena project in Nevada click here

Electric Royalties says two of its lithium royalty assets are nearing completion of mineral resource upgrades click here

Harbor Custom Development CEO Sterling Griffin offers insights into the post-pandemic real estate market click here

Golden Arrow announces option of its Mogote copper-gold project in Argentina to Syndicate Minerals click here

Usha Resources poised to spin out its Canada nickel project to subsidiary Formation Metals Corp click here

BioPorto says 1Q revenue rises by 17%, boosted by strong sales growth for its NGAL test click here

Plurilock Security announces release of DEFEND for Amazon Workspaces click here

Marvel Discovery says joint venture will increase its land position near Defense Metals' Wicheeda project click here

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles to showcase its SOLO Cargo EV at Chicago show from May 21-24, 2022 click here

Nextech AR Solutions announces multiple new 3D modeling deals click here

Adcore reports strong Q1 margin improvement click here

CleanSpark reports four-fold increase in fiscal 2Q revenue to $41.6M click here

Golden Shield Resources announces drill results from initial hole at Mazoa Hill in southwestern Guyana click here

i-80 Gold announces positive initial results from maiden drilling at its Ruby Hill property click here

