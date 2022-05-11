Ocean Craft Marine To Create First Maritime Innovation Lab to Accelerate Innovation in the Maritime Industry

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Craft Marine , the world's premiere purpose-built rigid hull inflatable boat builder and maritime solution provider, today announced it will invest more than a quarter billion dollars over the next ten years establishing the industry's first independent maritime innovation laboratory. The goal of the laboratory, called the Accelerator for Innovation in the Maritime Ecosystem or AIME, will be to enable ideation, collaboration, cross-pollination and integration amongst and between maritime industry peers in order to accelerate industry innovation especially within, but not limited to, the professional and military segments. The announcement was made at the MARSEC/RBX Conference.



"AIME may be the single most important development in the maritime industry since sails gave way to steam engines," said Roy Nourha, Ocean Craft Marine CEO. "Not only will it help us explore and define the future of the maritime industry, it will change the way the industry operates, speeding the process significantly because we will all be choosing collaboration over siloed work, transparency over secrecy and partnership over competition."

"We have long been dedicated to being a solution provider for our professional, military and recreational users," said Todd Salus, Vice President of Operations at Ocean Craft Marine. "This initiative is just the latest way we are driving that mission forward. We are accelerating the innovation process by giving everyone a place to experiment, learn and grow together faster than anyone could do on their own, including the U.S. Military."

Ocean Craft Marine is inviting any and all maritime companies, including its existing partners, associates and peers, to collaborate in AIME. Ocean Craft Marine also seeks players from other industries who see a maritime application for their product.

Nourha added, "We work in a collaborative environment and we're inviting anyone who wants to come play in our sandbox to do so. Innovation has been moving at a slow pace. If you make a maritime solution and you're interested in driving the industry forward, we hope you will partner with us to accelerate innovation."

The AIME Lab is part of Ocean Craft Marine's larger initiative to provide thought leadership to the global professional and military maritime community. Now with AIME, Ocean Craft Marine is available for all professional and military maritime consulting opportunities.

For additional information on Ocean Craft Marine, visit oceancraftmarine.com . Stay connected with Ocean Craft Marine on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

For collaboration opportunities, contact Jo Stapleton, Director of Sales and Marketing for the Americas Region at jo@oceancraftmarine.com .

About Ocean Craft Marine

Based in Annapolis, Maryland, Ocean Craft Marine helps professional and recreational boaters successfully accomplish their individual boating missions by providing the safest, highest quality, purpose-built rigid-hull inflatable boats in the world. They offer a unique combination of deep, global boat building experience, a dynamic design and production process and a dedication to comprehensive customer service. For additional information on Ocean Craft Marine, visit oceancraftmarine.com .