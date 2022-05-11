Unity Care Appoints Nicamer Tolentino as Regional Program Director - NorCal

ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Unity Care Group, a youth and family development agency providing housing and supportive services to transitional age foster youth, announces Nicamer Tolentino as the Regional Program Director - NorCal. He is in charge of providing administrative oversight for housing and community-based services in Placer and El Dorado counties, including managing the Independent Living Program (ILP), Transitional Housing Programs, and Transition to Independent Living Program (TIP).



Nicamer is a compassionate and dynamic human services leader with over twenty-four (24) years of proven experience in public health. Nicamer has managed multiple areas of health education and promotion, behavioral health, and Tribal Health programs. He has worked in multiple organizations promoting health system development, telehealth, contract compliance and rehabilitative services while a leader at the California Rural Indian Health Board (CRIHB), San Francisco Sheriff's Department and the Department of Public Health. Nicamer promoted equal opportunity employment (EEO) and contract compliance during his tenure at the San Francisco Office of Labor Standards Enforcement. Having begun his career as a passionate supporter of human services at the Chinatown Community Development Center as well as continuing lifelong volunteering endeavors, Nicamer joins Unity Care with an unprecedented background that will only enhance the services provided in the NorCal region.

"I am excited to be part of Unity Care who has done so much for the youth and the community. I am looking forward to forging partnerships with our partners and stakeholders to continue to serve our youth and provide services and care," stated Nicamer.

Nicamer holds an MPH from San Jose State University and a BS in Health Education from San Francisco State University.

About Unity Care

Founded in 1993, to provide quality youth and family programs for the purpose of creating healthier communities through life-long partnerships. Unity Care serves transitional age foster youth in 5 Northern California counties, delivering culturally proficient and trauma-informed services centered around Unity Care's "5 Pillars of Success" – HOUSING, EDUCATION, EMPLOYMENT, WELL-BEING, and UNCONDITIONAL CARE. Unity Care received accreditation in 2019 and in 2015 by the Council on Accreditation (COA), a major national accreditation body for human services programs. To learn more about Unity Care visit www.unitycare.org .

