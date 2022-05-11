West Coast Trial Lawyers Expands Firm to Focus on Employment Rights

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over 100 years of collective legal experience, West Coast Employment Lawyers covers all employment practice areas, ranging from disability, gender, pregnancy, racial, religious, sexual orientation or age discrimination, class actions, sexual harassment, workplace retaliation, wrongful termination, and wage and hour violations. No case is too big or too small -- West Coast Employment Lawyers has pursued claims against a wide range of corporations, including Walmart, FedEx, J.P. Morgan, among others.

Image: Employment attorneys Nick Yasman, Levon Yepremian, Melineh Jingozian, Allen Patatanyan, Neama Rahmani, Crystal Mohsin, and Ronald Zambrano (pictured left to right).

The leader behind this impressive team is Ronald Zambrano, the firm's Employment Litigation Chair. With over ten years of experience passionately fighting for employee rights, Mr. Zambrano has settled millions of dollars in claims for workplace discrimination and harassment on behalf of his victims, many of whom are Spanish speakers like himself.

Prior to joining West Coast Employment Lawyers, Mr. Zambrano was a successful lawyer at Carlin & Buchsbaum LLP. He has extensive litigation and negotiation experience, having won high profile cases against the City of California, Long Beach Police Department, Department of Water and Power, and major corporations including Boeing, Ralphs, Carmax, Wells Fargo, Walmart, Macy's, Curacao, and many more.

Neama Rahmani, President of West Coast Employment Lawyers, is a former federal prosecutor and is one of the youngest graduates from Harvard Law School. Rahmani and managing partner, Allen Patatanyan, are passionate and eager to pursue justice in labor and employment cases. Both Rahmani and Patatanyan have prior experience representing large corporations, which makes them even more knowledgeable and determined to help ordinary people in their fight against current, previous, or prospective employers. Having secured more than $1.5 billion in settlements and judgments for their clients, Rahmani and Patatanyan give their clients first priority.

For more information on their services, please call (213) 425-0058 or visit: https://www.employmentattorneylosangeles.com/

About: West Coast Trial Lawyers is a top rated personal injury law firm with 100 years of collective experience. The firm's founders, Neama Rahmani and Allen Patatanyan, have over 20 years of experience in successfully handling tough cases. Under their able leadership, West Coast Trial Lawyers has won over $1.5 billion in settlements and judgments for its clients.

