Questex Names Tea Industry Veteran Ellainy Karaboitis-Christopoulos the Business Development Manager for the World Tea Conference + Expo

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex named tea industry veteran Ellainy Karaboitis-Christopoulos the new Business Development Manager for the World Tea Conference + Expo, the most influential event in the global tea industry, and World Tea News, the premier source of information and news for the international tea community. In her new role, Karaboitis-Christopoulos will be the primary contact for all exhibitors, sponsors and advertisers, helping them elevate their presence in the industry and reach key buyers.



"I'm so excited to be back working with the tea community," said Karaboitis-Christopoulos. "I'm especially excited to be working with the internationally recognized World Tea Conference + Expo. The event is the only platform that brings professionals from all levels and areas of the tea industry together. It's the only gathering where buyers can meet tea growers and leading suppliers from around the world and taste new teas before ordering. It's the only event that gives the tea industry access to important vertical market buyers to conduct business, in addition to in-depth education to strategize for future growth. I look forward to connecting with tea business leaders, top brands, producers and suppliers from around the globe, as we gear up for World Tea Conference + Expo 2023."



Karaboitis-Christopoulos has nearly 15 years of experience in the tea industry. She previously managed the Specialty Tea Institute (STI) – the educational division of the Tea Association of the USA – overseeing the STI Certification program, corporate training, membership and association trips to origin. She's had the opportunity to experience the magic of the tea leaf in person, traveling and meeting tea growers and producers around the world. Most recently, she worked as a Conference Operations Manager with Questex's Wellness Group, focused on the International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference. In addition, she worked with Questex's Hospitality Group on operations for Bar & Restaurant Expo and the World Tea Conference + Expo.



Tim McLucas, Vice President for the Bar & Restaurant Group at Questex, said, "We're thrilled to welcome Ellainy to the World Tea team. Her background and expertise in the tea industry makes her the perfect fit to support tea brands, tea suppliers and other tea-related businesses through the World Tea Conference + Expo, as well as World Tea News. The annual tea industry event – along with its companion news and information site – provides companies with valuable opportunities for business growth and evolution."



According to Karaboitis-Christopoulos, tea has gained significant attention from consumers over the last few years in North America, fueled by the leaf's health and wellness benefits. In fact, in 2021, Americans consumed almost 85 billion servings of tea, or more than 3.9 billion gallons, per the Tea Association of the USA.



"Besides being the second most consumed beverage in the world after water, and having so many variations of tea, the health benefits of tea are beyond amazing," noted Karaboitis-Christopoulos. "Consumers are more educated about what is healthy and what they are putting into their bodies. That's why it's such an important time for tea and tea-related businesses to increase their presence and connect with buyers. Of course, the World Tea Conference + Expo is at the center of it all – especially for brands that want to break into the North American market in a major way."



The next World Tea Conference + Expo takes place March 27-29, 2023 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The event will once again be co-located with Bar & Restaurant Expo, the nation's largest and most influential gathering of bar and restaurant owners and operators. For the recent 2022 events, more than 10,000 attendees gathered for the combined expos.



To learn more about the World Tea Conference + Expo and World Tea News, visit WorldTeaExpo.com and WorldTeaNews.com (be sure to sign-up for your free e-newsletter subscription at the site). To book your exhibit space or to become a sponsor or advertiser, connect with Ellainy Karaboitis-Christopoulos at ekaraboitis@questex.com.



About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.



Media Contact

Michelle Osborne

Questex

mosborne@questex.com