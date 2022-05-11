Leading Global Technology Distributor and Solutions Provider Avnet to Showcase Ecosystem and Offerings through Exhibit and Workshop Experience at Questex's Sensors Converge 2022

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Fierce Technology Group today announces Avnet will be exhibiting and sponsoring at Sensors Converge 2022, the only in-person event covering the biggest design engineering trends. In addition to a robust show floor experience, Avnet will be offering two full-days of workshops providing hands-on training for engineers on the latest development boards.



Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Technology – Sensors & Electronics said, "We're thrilled to collaborate with Avnet to deliver the latest technologies and in-depth training to Sensors Converge attendees."

"Beyond our interactive booth experience at Sensors Converge 2022, Avnet is pleased to provide two practical hands-on training workshops where engineers can learn some quick tips on prototyping sensor applications," said Jim Beneke, Avnet VP of Products and Emerging Technologies. "It has been a while since we've been able to offer hands-on workshops and we've selected two that attendees will not only find useful, but they can take what they've started in the workshop and finish it back in their own workspace."

The two workshops include:

Prototyping Secure Sensor Applications Using Click Boards and the Azure Sphere Starter Kit:

Creating quick, accurate, and secure proof of concept prototypes can reduce risk in IoT applications. In this mini workshop, a complete Microsoft Azure IoT connected sensor system is explained and demonstrated by an Azure Sphere specialist. Attendees are then guided though the hands-on process of configuring Avnet's Azure Sphere Starter Kit for a variety of sensor-to-cloud applications. Attendees will take home an Avnet Sphere Starter Kit and two MikroE click boards to enable follow-on experimentation and learning.

Enhancing an Embedded Sensor Application with a Custom Voice Command Interface:

Incorporating voice recognition / command detection is a growing trend in embedded systems. In this mini workshop, a full-featured, voice-interfaced sensor system with webserver and embedded media player is demonstrated. Attendees are then guided though the rapid implementation steps of adding their own custom voice-command interface using NXP's online VIT Voice Model Generation tool. The final building and running of a voice-enabled application using Avnet's NXP i.MX RT1176 based MaaXBoard RT concludes the workshop, with attendees taking home the MaaXBoard RT kit for further experimentation.

The workshops are available to all attendees at a limited time rate of $49. Sign up is available through registration at www.sensorsconverge.com/register.

The Sensors Converge Expo Floor will feature more than 200 exhibitors showcasing the latest sensing technologies and identify new ways to improve products and expand their capabilities using sensors. Cutting-edge technology areas will also be highlighted in Zones and Theaters on the Expo Floor with an exclusive focus on IoT & Wireless, 5G, Power, MEMS & Emerging Tech, Autonomous, and Startups. In addition, the Sensors Converge Conference Program provides top-notch education and training for professionals who design with and integrate sensors, sensor systems, and sensor applications and are shaping the future roadmap of the electronics industry. Sensors Converge will also offer Pre-Conference Symposia providing a deep dive into critical sensors topics and technologies.

Sensors Converge takes place June 27-29 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Sensors Converge will be co-located with Embedded Technologies Conference & Expo, Autonomous Technologies Conference, and Metaverse Global Congress.

Sensors Converge offers several registration options, including the All-Access Pass, which provides access to the entire event, Conference passes to Sensors and co-located events, and the Expo Hall Pass, which offers access to the Expo Hall. Early bird rates end April 22. For more information, visit: https://www.sensorsexpo.com/register .

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here.

