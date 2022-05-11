With 3.5% CAGR, Human Insulin Market Size worth USD 25.83 Billion by 2028

Pune, India, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global human insulin market size was USD 19.61 billion in 2020. The market is USD 20.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 25.83 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.5% in the 2021-2028 period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, "Human Insulin Market Size, 2021-2028." According to our expert analysts, the rising occurrence of diabetes owing to augmented implementation of deskbound lifestyle is anticipated to thrust the human insulin market growth.

Furthermore, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), as of 2019, around 463 million adults, aged 20-79, were living with diabetes and it is further predicted that the amount of patients is likely to upsurge up to 700 million by the year 2045. Therefore, growing frequency of diabetes across the world will robustly sustain the implementation of human insulin, thus backing market growth.





Industry Development

July 2021: Walmart declared the collaboration deal with Novo Nordisk to unveil a first-ever private brand analogue insulin, retailing up to 75% off the cash price of branded insulin products.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Drivers and Restraints

Surging Commonness of Diabetes Worldwide to Drive Demand for Insulin

The surging occurrence of diabetes, specifically in nations based in North America and developing countries in Asia Pacific is predicted to be the prime market drivers. According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report, around 34.2 million people of all age groups or 10.5% of the U.S. population were reported to have diabetes in 2018. Furthermore, rising consciousness regarding diabetes has resulted in an upsurge in the analysis rate of type 1 diabetes.





Report Coverage

The report presents a holistic study of the human insulin market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.

COVID-19 Impact

Cost Cutting of Insulin Products amid COVID-19 to Hinder Producers' Revenue

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a prime health challenge across the world. The healthcare industry experienced a substantial influence on its revenue growth. The human insulin market on the contrary confronted an adverse growth of -5.5% in the year 2020.

To regulate the spread of COVID-19 infection, numerous actions were taken into contemplation, among these processes are national level lockdown and closure of admittance to healthcare amenities for trivial health ailments.





Regional Insights

North America held the maximum human insulin market shares and generated a revenue of USD 9.34 billion in 2020. It is predicted to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

On the contrary, Europe is projected to be the second-most important region in terms of revenue by 2028 in the global market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the huge volume share ingestion of insulin owing to higher dominant population of diabetes in the region.













Competitive Landscape

Key Companies Responsible for Majority of Market Share in Terms of Revenue

Novo Nordisk A/S is a frontrunner in the global human insulin market and is expected to preserve its position during the forecast period. This is due to the growing collaboration deals of the company and technological inventions in drug innovation.





List of Key Players Covered in the Human Insulin Market Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (Bagsværd, Denmark)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indianapolis, U.S.)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Boston Scientific Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany)

Biocon (Bengaluru, India)

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical (Jilin, China)

Julphar (Ras Al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates)

Wockhardt (Mumbai, India)

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Analogue Insulin

The analogue insulin is projected to hold the maximum market share in the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a quicker pace during the forecast period.

Long-acting Fast-acting Premix

Traditional Human Insulin Long-acting Short-acting Fast-acting Premix



By Diabetes Type

Diabetes Type 1

Diabetes Type 2

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





