KillaImij Records Creating Another "BUZZ" After Announcing the Release of Buzzer Riddim to Heat up This Summer

Kingston, Jamaica, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamaican-born Dancehall music producer, and composer "KillaImij" proves his musical force after Clock Tick Riddim debut.

After KillaImij stupendous success of the Clock Tick Riddim project in early April 2022. There is no question that he is in the fast lane.





He has built a fan base from mostly female party goers who are tired to shoot and rifle walk with authentic dancehall songs for the ladies to move their bodies and gyrate to.

The Clock Tick Riddim featured songs like "Bubble Up" by former Portmore Empire member GAZA KIM, "Lift it and Drop it" by Potential Kidd, "Tik Tok Tik" by 9Grainz (nephew of veteran reggae artist Louie Culture) and "Bend you back" by Dwayno just to name a few.

The songs wrapped up over a million streams on Spotify from all over the world and close to the mark in Youtube views thus far. "It's beyond thrilling and truly amazing having those numbers for a first time release is like a dream come true," said KillaImij.

The Buzzer Riddim is set to be released this Summer. A catchy hard hitting riddim that features the likes of established acts such as IOctane, Munga, Maestro Don, Gaza Kim and the talented upcoming artist known as Radikall. This one is definitely Buzzing and one to look out for.

What's Next for KillaImij and KillaImij Records

Killalmij Records has several other upcoming projects in the pipeline which we plan to drop later this year. "We're doing a lot of work in the studios right now and we have a lot of singles to put out for several artists. As well as EP's for Gaza Kim and 9Grainz. So fans can look out for that as well.

Business Name: KillaImij Records

Company Contact: Sheldon Thaxter

Company Email: killaimijrecords@gmail.com

Company Website: https://killaimijrecords.com

City and Country: Kingston, Jamaica

Instagram: @killaimijrecords

