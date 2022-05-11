Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces 8 New Contracts to Onboard Patients in CA, MI, NV and TX, Adds MiUGO Patient Portal to iUGO Care RTM

HAMILTON, Ontario, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. RHTRQHTF ("Reliq" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed new contracts with six physician practices and two home health agencies that are expected to onboard over 5,000 new patients from California, Michigan, Nevada and Texas to the Reliq platform in 2022. The Company also announced that it has incorporated the MiUGO patient portal in its Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) module to facilitate symptom reporting for musculoskeletal and respiratory patients.



"Under the new Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) billing codes introduced this year, physicians can now collect qualitative data from musculoskeletal and respiratory patients," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO at Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. "Using the MiUGO patient portal, patients with arthritis, asthma and other eligible musculoskeletal and respiratory conditions can complete daily surveys to document pain levels, fatigue, mobility issues, wheezing, interrupted sleep due to pain or shortness of breath, and other key health metrics. This allows patients and clinicians to determine the impact of prescribed therapies on the patient's ability to perform typical activities of daily life. Self assessment surveys are a critically important tool for measuring and monitoring the progression of musculoskeletal and respiratory disease. The iUGO Care RTM module also uses specialized connected devices to monitor medication adherence and provide automated medication reminders. Medication compliance correlates strongly with reduced hospital admissions, improved health outcomes and better patient-reported quality of life."

The Company has signed 8 new contracts with six physician practices and two home health agencies that are expected to onboard over 5,000 new patients in California, Michigan, Nevada and Texas to the Reliq platform in 2022. Onboarding will begin next month and is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year. The contracts are expected to generate an average revenue of over $60 per patient per month at 75% gross margin.

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq's powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN: A2AJTB.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. Lisa Crossley"

CEO and Director

