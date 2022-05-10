QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
IBI Group Inc. Announces Results of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

by Globe Newswire
May 10, 2022 9:36 PM | 9 min read

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. ("IBI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the 2022 Annual Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held virtually on May 6, 2022.

The following seven nominees were elected as Directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are as follows:

Name of NomineeVotes "For"% ForVotes "Withheld"% Withheld
Scott Stewart29,817,36999.92%23,2070.08%
David Thom29,660,75999.40%179,8110.60%
Michael Nobrega27,573,25292.40%2,267,3187.60%
John Reid29,811,19297.89%629,3782.11%
Claudia Krywiak29,367,55298.41%473,0181.59%
Paula Sinclair29,207,85297.88%632,7182.12%
Sharon Ranson29,088,35097.48%752,2202.52%

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were reappointed as auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results were as follows:

Votes "For"% ForVotes "Withheld"% WithheldTotal
28,659,58795.55%1,334,2754.45%29,993,862

The Corporation's approach to executive compensation (say on pay), as described in the Corporation's Management Information Circular, was accepted. The results were as follows:

Votes "For"% ForVotes "Against"% AgainstTotal
27,732,74592.94%2,107,8257.06%29,840,570


About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. IBG is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and nearly 3,400 professionals around the world. For almost 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.

For additional information, please contact:

Stephen Taylor, CFO
IBI Group Inc.
55 St. Clair Avenue West
Toronto, ON M5V 2Y7        
Tel: 416-596-1930
www.ibigroup.com

